How TFT Set 10 Sentinel trait works

Fueling the Teamfight Tactics Set 10 meta, the Sentinel trait provides the support every great band or composition needs to succeed in Remix Rumble.

Every TFT set has a handful of champions that are good units despite the synergies they have. Set 10 has several of those units within the Sentinel trait, a Class trait that grants armor and magic resistance to the entire team. Each of the six Sentinel units is an auto-grab from the shop because, most of the time, at least two Sentinel champions are going to end up in an end-game TFT Set 10 comp.

Sentinel TFT Sentinel champions and Headliner bonus

Set 10 Ekko | Image via Riot Games

Each of the six Sentinel units is great as a flex Headliner and most can work as a Headliner for a majority of the stages throughout a game.

K’Sante (Heartsteel, Sentinel) : Headliner grants bonus health.

: Headliner grants bonus health. Lillia (K/DA, Superfan, Sentinel) : Headliner grants bonus health and healing.

: Headliner grants bonus health and healing. Garen (8-bit, Sentinel) : Headliner grants bonus health.

: Headliner grants bonus health. Mordekaiser (Pentakill, Sentinel): Headliner grants bonus health and ability power.

Headliner grants bonus health and ability power. Ekko (True Damage, Spellweaver, Sentinel) : Headliner grants bonus health and ability power.

: Headliner grants bonus health and ability power. Blitzcrank (Disco, Sentinel): Headliner grants bonus health, along with magic damage.

The Sentinel trait grants armor and magic resistance to your entire team, while the Sentinel units gain double. Running two is a given in most comps and flexible players will take advantage of running four during the final stages to squeak out a higher placement.

K’Sante is a good early grab that can help you activate Heartsteel while Lillia is a sure pick, slotting into multiple end-game comps like Miss Fortune Jazz and Annie reroll. When playing flex, Garen is a solid mid-game Headliner to run. Morderkaiser is a must in Pentakill vertical comps and Blitzcrank can slot in over a Garen or K’Sante during the late-game stages.

Ekko is perhaps the most flexible of all the Sentinel TFT Set 10 champions. Both Miss Fortune and Annie reroll end-game comps run Ekko as a Sentinel and Spellweaver. And Ekko works great in a vertical True Damage build as well.