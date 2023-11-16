How TFT Set 10 Mosher trait works: Full gameplay guide

Riot Games created a new twist on the Teamfight Tactics designated attack speed trait through the Mosher trait in Set 10, featuring Remix Rumble champions like Urgot, Sett, and Jax.

Surviving a mosh pit at a rock concert requires speed, agility, and power, which is what the Mosher trait is all about in TFT Set 10. Featuring breakpoints at 2/4/6, the Mosher trait in Remix Rumble grants attack speed to its seven champions with the trait, while also giving the units Omnivamp per percentage of damage dealt.

Mosher TFT Set 10 champions and Headliner bonus

Set 10 Poppu | Image via Riot Games

Each TFT Set 10 champion has a Headliner bonus that adds plus-one of a trait they have, along with bonuses from attack speed to healing and additional damage. Here are the Remix Rumble Mosher champions and their Headliner Effects.

Vi (Punk, Mosher) : Headliner grants bonus health and attack damage.

: Headliner grants bonus health and attack damage. Jax (EDM, Mosher) : Headliner grants bonus health and ability power.

: Headliner grants bonus health and ability power. Gnar (Pentakill, Superfan, Mosher) : Headliner grants bonus health while transforming Gnar at combat start.

: Headliner grants bonus health while transforming Gnar at combat start. Urgot (Country, Mosher) : Headliner grants bonus attack damage, and Omnivamp.

: Headliner grants bonus attack damage, and Omnivamp. Sett (Heartsteel, Bruiser, Mosher) : Headliner grants bonus health.

: Headliner grants bonus health. Poppy (Emo, Mosher) : Headliner grants bonus health and attack damage.

: Headliner grants bonus health and attack damage. Yorick (Pentakill, Mosher, Guardian): Headliner grants bonus health, additional zombies, and extra damage from the big zombie.

Vi is a solid early-game Mosher unit, especially when paired with the Punk trait, giving players a potential win streak that can transition into a powerful late-game board. Jax and Urgot are the two attack carriers, with Jax having reroll potential in a Mosher/EDM build. And Urgot is a solid three-cost secondary carry.

Yorick is a legendary five-cost that will impact the board and is a valid upgrade option to another Mosher unit during the late-game stages. Gnar, at time of writing, is more of a synergy bot. Poppy is very strong and a good carrier in an EMO/Mosher build, and Sett is a solid frontline unit that can pair up with Illaoi as another bruiser unit in your comp.

How to play TFT Set 10 Mosher trait

Set 10 Urgot | Image via Riot Games

Running six Mosher units can work but it’s not the ideal vertical build within TFT Set 10. Mosher units gain attack speed and Omnivamp at each breakpoint. Range units are Vex and Urgot, while Jax and Gnar are more melee-based. And Vi, Yorick, and Sett are all frontline tanks.

The Mosher trait doesn’t have a craftable Emblem in TFT Set 10, but other traits like Emo and Pentakill do have craftable Emblems, which could increase the number of Mosher units you run in other builds.

Set 10 Augments that synergize with the Mosher trait are Last Stand and Submit to the Pit. And The Drop is a solid option if running Jax reroll.

Best Mosher TFT Set 10 comps

Country/Mosher comp | Image vai Dot Esports/TFTtactics Mosher/EDM comp | Image via Dot Esports/TFTtacitcs Emo/Mosher comp | Image via Dot Esports/TFTtactics

The Emo and Mosher build using a Headliner with a plus-one for the Emo trait was popular during PBE testing. The only downside to the build was that it relied upon two five-cost and two four-cost carriers.

Another build option is to run Mosher and EDM, using Jax as a reroll carry, alongside Zed and Lux. Much like the first build, though, players will need to have gold for the late-game upgrades. There’s also the Mosher Country comp with a Headliner that has a plus-one for the Country trait, allowing Urgot to shine as a carry.

Additional comps and strategies will be added after the Remix Rumble set officially launches on Nov. 21.