How TFT Set 10 Heartsteel trait works: Full gameplay guide

Riot Games dropped the boy band Heartsteel into Teamfight Tactics Set 10 as the economy trait within Remix Rumble, featuring vertical trait potential that produces enough loot to win games when the stars align.

Giving K/DA a run for their money, Riot’s new boy band Heartsteel dropped their first single on Oct. 23, only weeks prior before making their debut in TFT Set 10. The Remix Rumble set is all about the music, showcasing unique music tracks that play when a trait is activated on the board. There are six members in the band, while the TFT trait is a vertical one that can go up to 10.

Heartsteel TFT Set 10 champions and Headliner bonus

Set 10 Ezreal | Image via Riot Games

The Heartsteel trait contains six TFT Set 10 champions, with each having a Headliner bonus Headliner bonuses provide increased stats and power, along with a plus-one for one of a trait on that champion. Players can also craft a Heartsteel Emblem using a Spatula and Belt to hit the maximum breakpoint of 10.

K’Sante (Heartsteel/Sentinel) : Headline is bonus health

: Headline is bonus health Aphelios (Heartsteel/Rapidfire) : Headline is bonus attack damage

: Headline is bonus attack damage Sett (Heartsteel/Bruiser/Mosher) : Headline is bonus health and health gained below a threshold.

: Headline is bonus health and health gained below a threshold. Yone (Heartsteel/Edgelord/Crowd Diver) : Headline bonus is health and attack damage

: Headline bonus is health and attack damage Ezreal (Heartsteel/Big Shot) : Headline bonus is attack damage

: Headline bonus is attack damage Kayn (Heartsteel/Edgelord/Wildcard): Headliner bonus is ability power, gold with Shadow Assassin and Tactician Health with Rhasst.

Sett is the tank of the Heartsteel trait while Ezreal is the four-cost carry attack damage carry. K’Sante is an early-game frontline tank, Yone is a powerful frontline melee unit, and Apheliios is the backline champion. Kayn is a frontline five-cost champion.

How to play the TFT Set 10 Heartsteel trait

Image via Riot Games

Every four rounds players cash out the contents of the Heart chest through the Heartsteel trait. The more Hearts, the better the reward. Unlike previous TFT sets where loss-streaking gained maximum rewards from econ traits, players will want to run their strongest board, taking either minimal losses or running a solid win-streak.

The Heartsteel trait adds more Hearts as the number of champions with the trait increases, with the breakpoint of 10 providing 12 times the Hearts and you get to keep 80 percent between cashouts while the chest cashes out each turn instead of every four.

Running a loss streak with only one or two enemy units surviving earns the most Hearts at the time of writing, but that doesn’t mean winning is bad. Players can opt to run the Heartsteel trait as a splash rather than going full vertical. Getting the trait online early is beneficial but it can still impact your overall board as a splash trait during the mid-game Stages.

Players can also increase their Hearts and rewards through the Heartthrobs Augment, which “Keeps 20 percent of Hearts you convert into rewards. Your Heartsteel champions gain 100 health. Gain a K’Sante and an Aphelios.”

Best Heartsteel TFT Set 10 comps

Heartsteel verticle comp | Image via Dot Esports/TFTtactics Heartsteel splash option into Big Shot | Image via Dot Esports/TFTtactics

Gong vertical with the Heartsteel trait is the most powerful option but also the most difficult to pull off. But players can use the trait during mid and early Stages to earn some rewards before transitioning out into an end-game comp that still uses some of the Heartsteel champions, like the Big Shot end-game build.

Additional comps and strategies will be added after the Remix Rumble set officially launches on Nov. 21.