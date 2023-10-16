Riot to break hearts with new LoL boy band HEARTSTEEL

Riot Games Music’s third virtual band, HEARTSTEEL, emerges from the League of Legends universe with new champions stepping on the global stage. Their first song “PARANOIA” will make fans’ hearts skip a beat starting at 10am CT on Oct. 23, when it will be first released to the public with its music video on YouTube.

The “genre-bending group” features vocalist BAEKHYUN as Ezreal, rapper ØZI as Sett, vocalist Tobi Lou as K’Sante, rapper Cal Scruby as Kayn, with the addition of Aphelios as the group’s songwriter and Yone as its producer. Drawing inspiration from modern music’s collective range of influences from across genres and eras, HEARTSTEEL is a group of “six dynamic daredevils” whose relentless energy and bold music come to life in their debut single “PARANOIA.” And with BAEKHYUN’s soaring vocals, Cal Scruby’s clever wordplay, ØZI’s versatile artistry, and Tobi Lou’s captivating melodies, HEARTSTEEL is all set to make fans’ hearts skip a beat.

From left to right: Cal Scruby, BAEKHYUN, Tobi Lou, ØZI

The group joins the ranks of Riot’s chart-topping virtual artists whose music spans across all genres, from K-pop to heavy metal. With sky-high expectations set upon them, HEARTSTEEL will have to conquer more than just the fans’ love and aim for record-breaking numbers across platforms, hoping to send their debut song off the c-hearts. And while the desire for an all-male band has long been inhabiting League fans’ souls and Riot said to be excited to “bring this fantasy to life,” it could still not be enough.

Less than a month ago Riot released “GODS,” the 2023 World Championship anthem featuring NewJeans that has been climbing global charts since its debut and has brought the majority of the League community to their knees–and to church—in a heartbeat. While the attention on Riot’s music is at its yearly peak, the release of “PARANOIA” so close to “GODS” could break even a HEARTSTEEL stacked to the maximum.

Riot’s latest virtual group promises to rock the music world with a debut that has the potential to deliver nothing short of a heart-pounding performance. As this genre-bending band steps onto the global stage, their electrifying collaboration with acclaimed artists from diverse musical backgrounds is setting the stage for a “PARANOIA”-inducing experience.

About the author