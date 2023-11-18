How Jhin works as five-cost unit in TFT Set 10

A new set for Teamfight Tactics Set 10 means a new group of five-cost units with unique abilities and traits that, when understood and built around, can be crucial to top-four finishes in both casual and ranked lobbies.

One of the more creative ones in Set 10 is Jhin, who uses a mix of the Big Shot trait and a player’s bench to set off his masterpiece. Here is how Jhin works as a five-cost unit in TFT Set 10, what traits he has, and how his ability works alongside them.

Jhin’s traits and abilities in TFT Set 10

Jhin’s traits in TFT Set 10

Image via Riot Games

As is standard for five-cost units in TFT, Jhin has a unique trait to himself that activates as soon as he enters the board. This time around, the trait is called Maestro and it gives him a similar passive buff that the champion has in League of Legends.

Jhin can’t shoot any faster or slower than he fires normally, meaning that any attack speed buffs are converted into extra attack damage. As of Nov. 17, the scale for this exchange is one percent of attack speed changing into 0.7 attack damage.

The other trait he has is the Big Shot trait which, when active, adds attack damage to its units alongside a short three-second span of increased damage after using their ability. Combo that with the Maestro trait and Jhin’s ability, and he can output a lot of damage.

How Jhin’s ability, Concerto to Demise in D Minor, works in TFT Set 10

Jhin’s whole character design is focused on the number four, and this new ability Concerto to Demise in D Minor matches that same concept while interacting with the bench where you keep units for either improvement or later addition to the board.

First off, this ability offers a passive, which gives Jhin an extra 10 mana for each attack. When the ability is activated, he places one Grand Finale rifle onto his bench, but then when he reaches four Grand Finale rifles, his active changes.

Upon getting the fourth rifle on the bench, Jhin’s attacks change into him conducting instead of shooting. The attack speed remains the same as usual, but each attack deals increased physical damage as four rifles shoot at your foes from your bench. On top of that, every fourth attack now deals 200 percent damage.

While starring up Jhin does make his ability stronger, the three-star version of Jhin is where he ramps up to the max. Instead of summoning one rifle per cast, he summons four, meaning he gets to his conducting phase much earlier in combat. Then, his attacks have 444 percent extra ability power and 144 percent extra attack damage. Plus, he has the added stats of a four-star unit—fitting of the man obsessed with the number four.

It might seem a bit surprising when you get Jhin and he starts to summon random rifles on your bench, but the goal of Jhin is to get to four rifles fast. This means items like Blue Buff or the Spear of Shojin are key, but it also means that having a full bench will prevent him from being able to use the conducting phase of his ability. Make sure to always keep four slots open if you have Jhin on your team.