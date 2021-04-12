Here’s Riot’s official TFT Set 5 Reckoning PBE cheat sheet

Abomination Coven Dawnbringer Hellion Ironclad Dawnbringer Draconic Dragonslayer Eternal Forgotten Redeemed Revenant Verdant Assassin Brawler Mystic Knight Legionnaire Ranger Cavalier Renewer Skirmisher Spellweaver Invoker Caretaker Cruel God-King

Riot Games unveiled a total of 13 Origins and 14 classes today for the upcoming Teamfight Tactics Set Five Reckoning.

Scheduled to release on PBE servers April 14, Set Five in TFT will have a good-vs-evil theme. Black Mist has seeped into the auto battler through a mysterious portal, according to Riot, creating chaos where there was once order. Set Five Reckoning contains a total of 27 traits and 60 champions, along with new Little Legends and boards.

Image via Riot Games

From Origins like the Forgotten and Redeemed to Skirmisher and Legionnaire classes, here’s every trait in TFT Set Five Reckoning.

Set Five Origins

Image via Riot Games

There are a total of 13 Origins in Reckoning, of which five contain three or fewer champions. The God champions of Set Five, Darius and Garen, are found within the traits Dawnbringer and Nightbringer.

Abomination

Image via Riot Games

Abomination awakens a Monstrosity from the grave when three allied champions have been eliminated. The Monstrosity gets bonus health and attack damage based on allied Abomination units’ star levels, according to the TFT cheat sheet. The Monstrosity will also receive a random copy of an item from each of the three Abomination champions nearest the grave when combat starts.

Champions within the Abomination trait are Kalista (one cost), Brand (two cost), Nunu (three cost), and Ryze (four cost). Trait synergies are activated at 2/3/4/5.

Hellion

The Hellion trait provides champions with attack speed. Whenever a Hellion dies, according to the Set Five cheat sheet, a Doppelhellion of the same type will leap from the Hellion portal. Doppelhellions will have one less star than the champion that perished and no items.

Champions who have the Hellion trait are Ziggs (one cost), Kled (one cost), Poppy (one cost), Kennen (two cost), Lulu (three cost), and Teemo (five cost). Trait synergies are activated at 3/5/7.

Coven

Image via Riot Games

Coven champions support their leader. At the start of combat, the champion nearest to the center of your Coven champions is chosen as the Coven Leader, according to the Reckoning cheat sheet. Each time a Coven unit casts their ability, a fraction of the cost is bestowed upon the Coven Leader as mana.

Coven champions are Lissandra (one cost), LeBlanc (two cost), and Morgana (three cost). Trait synergies are activated at three.

Ironclad

Image via Riot Games

Similar to Vanguard in Fates, Ironclad allies gain bonus armor.

Champions with the Ironclad trait are Nautilus (two cost), Rell (four cost), and Jax (four cost). Trait synergies are activated at two and three.

Dawnbringer

Image via Riot Games

The Dawnbringer trait is all about healing, with champions rapidly healing a percent of their maximum health the first time they drop below 50 percent. When this heal occurs, according to the Set Five TFT cheat sheet, all allied Dawnbringers gain bonus damage.

Dawnbringer champions are Gragas (one cost), Kha’Zix (one cost), Soraka (two cost), Nidalee (three cost), Riven (three cost), Karma (four cost), and Garen (five cost). Trait synergies take place with 2/4/6/8 Dawnbringer champions.

Nightbringer

Image via Riot Games

Nightbringer champions gain a decaying shield equal to a percentage of their maximum health the first time they drop below 50 percent, according to the cheat sheet. When this shield is applied, that Nightbringer gains bonus damage.

There are a total of eight Nightbringer champions: Vladimir (one cost), Sejuani (two cost), Lee Sin (three cost), Morgana (three cost), Yasuo (three cost), Aphelios (four cost), Diana (four cost), and Darius (five cost).

Draconic

Image via Riot Games

The Draconic trait provides players with a dragon egg on their bench, like a mashup of the Fortune trait and Ornn’s Artifacts from Fates. With a synergy of at least three Draconic champions, a dragon egg appears on your bench at the end of each player’s combat. After three rounds, a Draconic champion hatches. A synergy of five Draconic champions creates golden eggs that can hatch into rare loot.

Draconic champions are Udyr (one cost), Sett (two cost), Ashe (three cost), Zyra (three cost), and Heimerdinger (five cost).

Redeemed

Image via Riot Games

Redeemed champions gain increased armor, magic resist, and ability power at a synergy of 3/6/9. When they perish, according to the TFT cheat sheet, they split this bonus among living Redeemed champions.

There are a total of eight Redeemed champions: Aatrox (one cost), Leona (one cost), Syndra (two cost), Varus (two cost), Lux (three cost), Rell (four cost), Vel’Koz (four cost), and Kayle (five cost).

Dragonslayer

Dragonslayer champions gain ability power at two and four synergies. After the first allied Dragonslayer scores a takedown on an enemy with at least 1,400 maximum health each combat, according to the Set Five cheat sheet, all allies gain additional ability power for the remainder of combat.

Champions that have the Dragonslayer trait are Trundle (two cost), Pantheon (three cost), Diana (four cost), and Mordekaiser (four cost).

Revenant

Image via Riot Games

Revenant champions revive after their first death each combat, according to the Reckoning cheat sheet. Once revived, they take and deal 30 percent increased damage.

Champions with the Revenant trait are Nocturne (three cost), Ivern (four cost), and Volibear (five cost). Synergies take place at two and three Revenant champions.

Verdant

Image via Riot Games

Champions that start combat adjacent to at least one Verdant champion are immune to crowd control for the first three seconds of combat, according to the cheat sheet. Trait synergies occur with two Verdant champions.

Verdant champions are Ashe (three cost), Taric (four cost), and Kayle (five cost).

Forgotten

Image via Riot Games

Champions with the Forgotten trait gain bonus ability power and attack damage. Each Shadow item worn by a Forgotten champion increases the bonus on all Forgotten champions, stacking up to four times. Trait synergies for Forgotten take place at 3/6/9.

There are a total of nine Forgotten champions: Vayne (one cost),Warwick (one cost), Hecarim (two cost), Thresh (two cost), Viktor (two cost), Katarina (three cost), Draven (four cost), Ryze (four cost), and Viego (five cost).

Eternal

Image via Riot Games

Only Kindred has the Eternal trait. Kindred deploys Lamb and Wolf separately, according to the cheat sheet, each with their own abilities and effects based off Kindred’s items.

Set Five classes

Image via Riot Games

Set Five Reckoning contains a total of 14 classes, of which all but three contain four or more champions.

Assassin

Image via Riot Games

The Assassin trait returns in TFT Set Five, with champions leaping to the enemy backline at the start of combat. Similar to previous sets, champions with an Assassin trait can critically strike and gain bonus critical strike chance and critical strike damage. The Assassin trait synergizes at 2/4/6.

Assassin champions in are Kha’Zix (one cost), LeBlanc (two cost), Katarina (three cost), Nocturne (three cost), Diana (four cost), and Viego (five cost).

Brawler

Image via Riot Games

Similar to Fates, Brawler champions gain additional maximum health at a synergy of two and four.

Brawler champions are Gragas (one cost), Warwick (one cost), Sett (two cost), Nunu (three cost), and Volibear (five cost).

Mystic

Image via Riot Games

Mystic champions and all allies gain magic resistance. Mystics synergize at 2/3/4.

There are five Mystic champions: Lulu (three cost), Morgana (three cost), Lux (three cost), Ryze (four cost), and Kindred (five cost).

Knight

Image via Riot Games

All allies block a flat amount of damage from all sources when the Knight trait is synergized at 2/4/6.

Knight champions are Leona (one cost), Poppy (one cost), Nautilus (two cost), Thresh (two cost), and Taric (four cost).

Legionnaire

Image via Riot Games

Legionnaire champions gain attack speed, and their first attack after casting a spell heals them for 50 percent of the damage dealt.

There are a total of seven Legionnaire champions: Aatrox (one cost), Kalista (one cost), Riven (three cost), Yasuo (three cost), Draven (four cost), Mordekaiser (four cost), and Kayle (five cost). The Legionnaire trait synergizes at 2/4/6/8.

Ranger

Image via Riot Games

Ranger champions gain attack speed for four seconds after four seconds of combat. They regain this bonus every four seconds thereafter.

Champions with the Ranger trait are Vayne (one cost), Varus (two cost), Ashe (three cost), Aphelios (four cost), and Kindred (five cost). The trait synergizes at two and three Ranger champions.

Cavalier

Image via Riot Games

Cavalier champions quickly charge their targets whenever they move. Cavaliers also take reduced damage. At the start of combat and after charging, this effect is doubled for four seconds.

Champions with the Cavalier trait are Kled (one cost), Hecarim (two cost), Sejuani (two cost), and Rell (four cost). Cavalier champions have trait synergy at 2/3/4.

Renewer

Image via Riot Games

At two and four Renewer champions, Renewers heal for a percent of the maximum health each second. If their health is full, they restore mana instead.

Renewer champions are Lissandra (one cost), Vladimir (one cost), Soraka (two cost), Ivern (four cost), and Heimerdinger (five cost).

Skirmisher

Image via Riot Games

Skirmisher champions gain a shield at the start of combat and gain attack damage each second. The trait synergizes at three and six Skirmisher champions.

There are a total of eight Skirmisher champions: Udyr (one cost), Kennen (two cost), Trundle (two cost), Lee Sin (three cost), Nidalee (three cost), Pantheon (three cost), Jax (four cost), and Viego (five cost).

Spellweaver

Image via Riot Games

Spellweaver champions have increased ability power at two and four synergies. They also get bonus ability power any time a champion uses an ability, stacking up to 10 times.

Spellweaver champions are Ziggs (one cost), Brand (two cost), Viktor (two cost), Zyra (three cost), and Vel’Koz (four cost).

Invoker

Image via Riot Games

When Invoker synergizes at two and four Invoker champions, all allies gain increased mana per basic attack.

Invoker champions are Syndra (two cost), Ivern (four cost), Karma (four cost), and Teemo (five cost).

Caretaker

Image via Riot Games

Heimerdinger is the only Reckoning Caretaker champion. Caretakers deploy with a baby dragon that can be placed anywhere on the battlefield, according to the TFT cheat sheet. Baby dragons gain 100 percent of their handler’s attack speed and restore 50 mana to their Caretaker upon perishing.

Cruel

Image via Riot Games

Teemo is the Set Five champion with the Cruel trait. Cruel champions are purchased with health instead of gold.

God-King

Image via Riot Games

Set Five Reckoning has two God-King champions: Darius and Garen. If a player has exactly one God-King, they deal 30 percent bonus damage to Rival traits. Both TFT God-King champions cost five.

Garen’s rival traits are: Forgotten, Nightbringer, Coven, Hellion, Dragonslayer, Abomination, and Revenant.

Darius’ rival traits are: Redeemed, Dawnbringer, Verdant, Draconic, and Ironclad.

All Set Five Reckoning traits from the PBE cheat sheet are subject to change prior to the official release on April 28. This article will be updated with each PBE patch leading up to the TFT Set Five launch. The PBE update may take place a day early on April 13, according to Riot.