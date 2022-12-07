How to play Nunu in TFT

Nunu returned to the Convergence in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! ready to roll the Biggest Roboball Ever over the maximum number of opponents on the field as a legendary unit.

Nunu’s ability is the Biggest Roboball Ever! It has a passive effect that dictates how Nunu acts on the field. From the beginning of the round, Nunu slowly rolls a robotic ball across the board, passing through units and reaching the enemy’s backline. The ball deals damage to all enemies it passes through and Nunu gains mana per second. Each time your mana is full, the ball’s speed and size increase, and it deals 10 percent more damage.

Trait synergies for Nunu in TFT Set Eight

The TFT Set Eight champion has two traits: Gadgeteen and Mascot.

Gadgeteen is a TFT Set Eight trait that can create temporary items for any unit on the team. These pieces of equipment are powerful but only last for one round, and it is necessary that the first one be used so that a new one is generated in the next round. Each breakpoint increases the number of items generated.

The Mascot trait when active causes the team to regenerate a percentage amount of health every two seconds, Mascot units regenerate double this value. Each Mascot unit that dies goes to the side of the board to cheer for the team, increasing the healing percentage of the units on the field. Each breakpoint increases the percentage of health healed by the trait.

While the Mascot trait manages to ensure good regeneration, so Nunu stays on the field longer by making his ball bigger, it may take the right items to get the most value out of Nunu.

Best items for Nunu in TFT Set Eight

Since Nunu ideally scales over time, staying on the field by spinning Roboball and making him bigger, the best tank items are very effective. In addition to them, items that amplify Nunu’s damage can also be used, or even a Morellonomicon to reduce healing when passing over the enemy team. Some of the best items for Nunu are Titan’s Resolve, Ionic Spark, Warmog’s Armor, Morellonomicon, and Sunfire Cape.

Comps for Nunu in TFT Set Eight

Nunu’s ability makes him a unique role on the board, not being a tank because he can’t protect the rest of the team, nor a common carry. His main way of dealing damage is to scale with time and for that, he needs other tanks that can attract part of enemy attacks. Since Nunu is a five-cost unit, a strong economy in the early game is essential for reaching the highest levels in the late game.

A good start to the game is to activate the Gadgeteen trait. This guarantees an item to be used each round that can help build a winning streak, especially if enough copies can be found to make a unit two stars.

Alistar and Galio are great additions to the composition as they help with the frontline and the amount of health regeneration for the Mascots trait. Adding the TFT Set Eight traits Heart or Spellslinger are two good options to increase the damage done by the composition, depending on which units are being less contested.

Towards the end of the game, it is possible to exchange the initial gadgeteen units for Nunu to be left with only three and invest in other traits or use a vertical composition of Gadgeteen with Annie or Lulu as carries. The Hacker trait can also be activated using Zoe and LeBlanc to drive Nunu straight into the enemy’s backline at the start of combat.