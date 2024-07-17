Image Credit: Bethesda
All TFT Set 12 PBE Patch notes — June 17

Stay current on all PBE balance changes for TFT Set 12.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 01:25 pm

Riot Games has officially launched Teamfight Tactics Set 12 on PBE servers. Testing for TFT Set 12 will run from July 16 to July 31, balancing everything about the Magic n’ Mayhem set before it drops into live servers.

New TFT PBE Patch notes may occur daily and will be updated as they drop, so bookmark this page to stay on top of all changes.

TFT Set 12 PBE Patch notes for June 17

Less than 24 hours into PBE testing, a medium-sized TFT Set 12 patch dropped. On the systems end, Riot devs adjusted the PvE creatures from health to resistances for the launch of Magic n’ Mayhem onto PBE servers. Murkwolves were adjusted on June 17 after Mortdog allegedly lost to Wolves, according to Riot Kent.

Set 12 trait changes included buffs to Xerath’s Arcana ability and Hunter attack damage. On the nerf list were the Pyro and Multistriker traits. Faeries also took a small hit through Crown damage stats and the Royal Guard Augment, in which healing was reduced.

A handful of Charms were adjusted, which isn’t bad considering there are over 100 Charms in Magic n’ Mayhem. Set 12 champions like Diana were hit hard with nerfs after a bug was resolved that has her snowfall cast properly. Shen also took a hard nerf on his ability damage. And for Kalista Reroll stans, her maximum mana was increased by 10.

How often is TFT Set 12 PBE updated with patch notes?

Camille TFT Set 12
Plan for a lot of changes to occur during PBE testing. Image via Riot Games

Testing during the two weeks before a TFT set goes live is intensive. During the first week of Set 12 on PBE servers, I predict we’ll have at least three patch notes updates, with the updates heading into the weekend being the largest of the three.

Updates occur less often during the second week once final changes need to be in for Patch 14.15. I expect at least another three updates to take place after the first weekend followed by another large Patch heading into the final weekend before TFT Set 12 drops into live servers for the Magic n’ Mayhem official launch.

