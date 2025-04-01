When does Riftbound’s first set come out? LoL TCG Origins release date

I have a love-hate relationship with League of Legends, but there’s no way I’m letting that stop me from playing Riftbound (yes, it has a name now). The physical trading card game’s first set, Origins, is coming later this year.

Riot Games has been cooking up this TCG for a while now. I gave Legends of Runeterra a try when it first came out, but it never really clicked with me as much as other online card games like Hearthstone. Now’s the chance for redemption. To be honest, I just want to rip open some packs. Can you really blame me?

But how long do we have to wait until Riftbound’s first set comes out? I actually have the answer.

It’s coming soon. Image via Riot Games

Origins, Riftbound’s first set, is getting a staggered launch. According to Riot, it will release this summer in China, followed by many “English-speaking” countries in October 2025. The Chinese set will presumably be in Mandarin, while I’m guessing English-speaking countries include at least the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

China: Summer 2025

“English-speaking” countries: October 2025

Additional regions: 2026

What to expect from Riftbound Origins

Riftbound Origins will include over 300 cards, featuring champions like Jinx, Lux, Yasuo, Lee Sin, Annie, Viktor, Master Yi, and many more. We’re also getting a wide range of products like “ready-to-play” Champion Decks, a Proving Grounds starter set for two to four players, and booster packs for collectors and deckbuilders.

Personally, my eyes are set on the booster packs. I can’t wait to collect this new TCG. I’m not a huge fan of actually playing card games (don’t shoot me), but I love collecting. I like the idea of collecting my favorite LoL champions in cardboard form. Is it a crime to like shiny things? Magpies do it, so why can’t I?

When will we know more about Riftbound Origins?

We still know very little about Riftbound and its first set, Origins, but we should learn more soon. Throughout the year, players will be able to demo the TCG and check out decks at Riot tabletop events. When this happens, we’ll be sure to update this article with any juicy information we find.

