Schedule 1 mixing guide Schedule 1 Casino guide All console commands in Schedule 1 Fortnite season start and end dates
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
An image of the yasuo card in riftbound
Image by Riot Games
Category:
TCG

When does Riftbound’s first set come out? LoL TCG Origins release date

I'm bound to spend a lot of money on this LoL TCG.
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Apr 1, 2025 05:05 am

I have a love-hate relationship with League of Legends, but there’s no way I’m letting that stop me from playing Riftbound (yes, it has a name now). The physical trading card game’s first set, Origins, is coming later this year.

Recommended Videos

Riot Games has been cooking up this TCG for a while now. I gave Legends of Runeterra a try when it first came out, but it never really clicked with me as much as other online card games like Hearthstone. Now’s the chance for redemption. To be honest, I just want to rip open some packs. Can you really blame me?

But how long do we have to wait until Riftbound’s first set comes out? I actually have the answer.

Table of contents

Riftbound Origins release date

An image of the riftbound league of legends card game logo
It’s coming soon. Image via Riot Games

Origins, Riftbound’s first set, is getting a staggered launch. According to Riot, it will release this summer in China, followed by many “English-speaking” countries in October 2025. The Chinese set will presumably be in Mandarin, while I’m guessing English-speaking countries include at least the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

  • China: Summer 2025
  • “English-speaking” countries: October 2025
  • Additional regions: 2026

What to expect from Riftbound Origins

Riftbound Origins will include over 300 cards, featuring champions like Jinx, Lux, Yasuo, Lee Sin, Annie, Viktor, Master Yi, and many more. We’re also getting a wide range of products like “ready-to-play” Champion Decks, a Proving Grounds starter set for two to four players, and booster packs for collectors and deckbuilders.

Personally, my eyes are set on the booster packs. I can’t wait to collect this new TCG. I’m not a huge fan of actually playing card games (don’t shoot me), but I love collecting. I like the idea of collecting my favorite LoL champions in cardboard form. Is it a crime to like shiny things? Magpies do it, so why can’t I?

When will we know more about Riftbound Origins?

We still know very little about Riftbound and its first set, Origins, but we should learn more soon. Throughout the year, players will be able to demo the TCG and check out decks at Riot tabletop events. When this happens, we’ll be sure to update this article with any juicy information we find.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
You Should Also Read
Related Content
Author
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
Senior editor
Jerome has been in and around the gaming industry for the last eight years, and he's not going anywhere anytime soon.
twitter