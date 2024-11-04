All Surging Sparks Pokémon TCG cards worth money

Surging Sparks looks like one of Pokémon Trading Card Game’s best sets this year after a packed year of banger expansion packs, with cards like Pikachu ex shaking up the meta.

While you can find a handful of amazing cards, that doesn’t exactly mean everyone is looking to play the game. For some who open a random pack or two, it’s more about whether you can turn a handsome profit on one of the more expensive cards you can find.

Plenty of cards are available, over 240 in fact, so which ones should you look out for if you want to make a nice profit? Well, let’s deep dive in.

Surging Sparks most expensive and valuable Pokémon TCG Cards

Four new promo cards are on the horizon with #SurgingSparks 🌊 ⚡



Catch these #PokemonTCG promo cards inspired by #PokemonHorizons and featuring a special stamp at participating retailers with qualifying purchases! Full info: https://t.co/hYk3RK3Zvb pic.twitter.com/XqXvQXpyCX — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) October 25, 2024

Rank order Estimated market price Card name Card rarity Card number 1 $300+ Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare 238/191 2 $200+ Latias ex Special Illustration Rare 239/191 3 $125+ Lisla’s Appeal Special Illustration Rare 245/191 4 $120+ Hydreigon ex Ultra Rare 240/191 5 $90+ Miltoic ex Special Illustration Rare 237/191 6 $85+ Jasmine’s Gaze Special Illustration Rare 245/191 7 $50+ Latios Shiny Rare 203/191 8 $28+ Pikachu ex Ultra Rare 219/191 9 $27+ Ceruledge Shiny Rare 197/191 10 $26+ Jasmine’s Gaze Ultra Rare 233/191

The big cards to look out for in Pokémon TCG: Surging Sparks are valuable alternative artwork cards.

Anything Pikachu ex will give you a payday, as it’s one of the sought-after meta cards that’s useable in competitive play. It’s also a Pikachu card, so young and old collectors will want to find it for their collections. Outside the basic ex variant (selling for $15), a full art card and a highly sought-after Special Illustration Rare currently sell for up to $300.

One of the other meta cards is Hdreigon ex, a new card that can force the opponent to discard cards from their deck. It’s been a long time since we got a deck destruction variant, so the card’s price is skyrocketing for all its rarities.

Outside these two key cards, most other offers are your usual alternative artwork cards and rarities with a slim chance of appearing. Most of the ACE SPEC cards in the set are pretty bad, so only a handful of decent cards trainers are looking out for. Most of the cards after the top 10, or even the top 15, are junk, and you’d be lucky to get under $10 for them.

So if you are buying a lot of booster boxes hoping to make bank or get your money back, know you are gambling on finding one, if not two, of the big chase cards to make your money back, and there’s no guarantee in finding anything from the top 10. There’s a reason they are so expensive, as there are so few of them.

Most of the market values from our list were taken before launch and mainly reflect pre-release prices. As with usual releases, these prices will likely drop a few weeks after launch. So expect the current prices listed to be less than those listed around Nov. 15. You can also keep track of prices by checking websites like TCGPlayer and Ebay for updated amounts.

