Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Marvel Snap Brave New World season art
Image via Second Dinner
Category:
Marvel
TCG

Marvel Snap comes back swinging after accidental ban with long-awaited feature, new Captain America theme

A new world means new cards, new locations, a new mode, and more.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Feb 3, 2025 02:47 pm

Captain America returns to the MCU in theaters this month, and to celebrate, Marvel Snap is entering its own “Brave New World” after an accidental ban from being caught up in TikTok’s debacle last month.

Recommended Videos

Sam Wilson takes on the mantle of Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World, and Marvel Snap dev Second Dinner has taken on a new publisher and gotten rid of its old one after being taken down alongside TikTok in the country of Wilson’s namesake. Both are being celebrated in the February 2025 season of the card battling game.

It’s all about “out with the old and in with the new” this season in Marvel Snap, and here’s what’s included.

Jump to:

Marvel Snap: Brave New World season patch notes

Character Mastery

Character Mastery examples in Marvel Snap
Cards you’ve upgraded a lot will be ready to add to. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new, long-awaited feature called Character Mastery is set to launch on Feb. 11. A new rewards track awaits to give players unique cosmetics for each particular hero and villain in the game. This includes new card finishes, new borders, new card flairs, and a lot more. The more you have played and split a character’s card, the more XP you will earn, and reaching level 30 unlocks an emote reaction set and gold diamond flair for any variant of that character.

New game mode: Sanctum Showdown

Marvel Snap Sanctum Showdown shop
A new shop is here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The new limited-time mode features a scoring system where players earn points for each location they are winning. One of the three locations each turn will be the Sanctum, where you can earn four points for that turn, compared to the other two which only reward one point. Snapping will add a fifth point to the Sanctum, and the first player to rack up 16 points wins.

The LTM will feature its own challenges and currency to earn that can be spent in the shop to buy new emotes, cosmetics, and even three new cards: Uncle Ben, Gorgon, and Laufey.

Speaking of new cards, this season is adding a whopping nine new ones to play with.

New cards

CardCard textCard statsHow to get
Sam Wilson: Captain AmericaGame start: Add Cap’s Shield to a random location. Ongoing: You can move Cap’s Shield.Two Cost, Three PowerSeason Pass
Cap’s ShieldOngoing: This can’t be destroyed. Give your Cap +2 Power when this moves to Cap’s location.One Cost, One PowerPlay Sam Wilson: Captain America
Joaquin Torres: FalconOngoing: The On Reveal abilities of your 1-Cost cards here happen twice.Three Cost, Four PowerFeb. 4 Spotlight Cache
Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” RossWhen your opponent ends a turn with unspent Energy, draw a card with 10 or more Power.Two Cost, Two PowerFeb. 11 Spotlight Cache
RedwingThe first time this moves, add a card from your hand to the old location.Three Cost, Three PowerFeb. 18 Spotlight Cache
DiamondbackOngoing: Enemy cards here afflicted with negative Power have an additional -2 Power.Three Cost, Three PowerFeb. 25 Spotlight Cache
Uncle BenWhen this card is destroyed, replace it with Spider-Man.One Cost, Two PowerSanctum Showdown reward
GorgonOngoing: Your opponent’s cards that didn’t start in their deck cost 1 more. (maximum 6)Two Cost, Three PowerSanctum Showdown reward
LaufeyOn Reveal: Steal 1 Power from each other card here.Four Cost, Five PowerSanctum Showdown reward

New locations

  • Madripoor
    • “After each turn, give the highest-cost card(s) here +2 Power.”
  • Smithsonian Museum
    • “Your cards here have +1 Power for each Ongoing among them.”

Marvel Snap’s latest season begins tomorrow, Feb. 4, and Captain America: Brave New World comes to theaters on Feb. 14.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Senior Staff Writer
Senior Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to corgis Yogi and Mickey, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.
twitter