What hunter should you unlock first in SUPERVIVE?

SUPERVIVE, a top-down MOBA and battle royale crossover, has just released a free open beta that allows players to experience an early version of the game. It has 16 characters, also called Hunters, with unique weapons and abilities.

As you play games and level up, you’ll be given the option to unlock multiple Hunters for free, but knowing which characters are the best to unlock can be difficult. To help make these choices easier, we’ve compiled a list of the best Hunters to unlock first in SUPERVIVE, especially if you’re a new player.

Best characters to unlock first in SUPERVIVE

Celeste

Freeze enemies in their tracks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Celeste is an icy controller who specializes in locking down the battlefield with her abilities. Celeste’s basic attacks, Ice Darts, deal damage and apply her passive Shatter. This causes enemies and minions to explode and deal AOE damage whenever they get knocked down.

On top of chilling her opponents, Celeste’s three abilities allow her to move around quickly, deal extra damage, and shield her allies:

Cryo Spear (RMB) – Fires an icy spear that deals explosive damage in a small area. After a short delay, the spear detonates and deals a second instance of explosive damage.

– Fires an icy spear that deals explosive damage in a small area. After a short delay, the spear detonates and deals a second instance of explosive damage. Skate (Shift) – Hold to skate on ice in any direction.

– Hold to skate on ice in any direction. Frozen Barricade (Q) – Summon a moving wall of ice that blocks projectiles and pushes targets backward. The wall of ice has 1,000 HP.

– Summon a moving wall of ice that blocks projectiles and pushes targets backward. The wall of ice has 1,000 HP. Chilling Finale (R) – Celeste becomes invulnerable for 3.5 seconds and creates a slowing zone of ice that stacks on enemies. If enemies are trapped in this zone for too long, they take damage and are stunned.

If you want to control zones on the battlefield while still dealing a sizeable amount of damage, then Celeste is the perfect Hunter for you. Her abilities deal damage in large AOEs, meaning they’re easier to land and her ultimate protects Celeste from powerful attacks. This makes Celeste a fantastic choice for players still learning how to play MOBAs.

Zeph

Heal with the power of the wind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zeph is a healer who uses the power of the wind to push enemies and allies around. Whenever he uses his basic attack, Windslinger, Zeph applies a passive mark to enemies called Gale Force. This mark can be detonated by Zeph’s abilities, allowing him to deal extra damage, refresh his healing, and regenerate a portion of his mana.

Here is a list of Zeph’s abilities:

Mending Breeze (RMB) – Launch a healing breeze at allies. Can be self-targeted and has multiple charges.

– Launch a healing breeze at allies. Can be self-targeted and has multiple charges. Cyclone Dash (Shift) – Press the ability to perform a short dash, or hold to charge up a cyclone and release to launch yourself and allies a long distance.

– Press the ability to perform a short dash, or hold to charge up a cyclone and release to launch yourself and allies a long distance. Vortex Charm (Q) – Throw a charm at a targeted location that detonates after a short duration. This explosion pulls enemies towards the center, grounding and slowing them. If multiple enemies are pulled and collide, they take extra damage and are stunned.

– Throw a charm at a targeted location that detonates after a short duration. This explosion pulls enemies towards the center, grounding and slowing them. If multiple enemies are pulled and collide, they take extra damage and are stunned. Second Wind (R) – Fire a large wind blast that heals allies and knocks back enemies while also dealing damage. If the wind passes through whisps, or fallen allies, they will begin to passively revive.

Zeph is a perfect early unlock for players who want to heal their team while dealing damage and applying crowd control. If you happen to play Zeph, remember to detonate your passive stacks with abilities to refresh the cooldown of Mending Breeze. This helps to keep your teammates healthy in intense battles.

Ghost

Become a perfect soldier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ghost is a fantastic DPS character for players new to the game or struggling to understand complicated MOBA mechanics. Ghost wields a futuristic 30-round rifle, which you can hold down to unleash a torrent of bullets.

His abilities allow him to amplify his personal damage, and run away from dangerous attackers:

Spike Grenade (RMB) – Throw a sticky grenade that damages and Dazes enemies. Enemies with the Dazed status effect take extra damage from your basic attacks and Q.

– Throw a sticky grenade that damages and Dazes enemies. Enemies with the Dazed status effect take extra damage from your basic attacks and Q. Combat Slide (Shift) – Press to slide in the direction you are facing. Hold to slide even further.

– Press to slide in the direction you are facing. Hold to slide even further. Arcane Railgun (Q) – Charge a long-range laser that deals damage and knocks back enemies hit. This laser pierces through most terrain.

– Charge a long-range laser that deals damage and knocks back enemies hit. This laser pierces through most terrain. Summon Napalm (R) – Summon a small area of napalm that deals damage per second and slows enemies.

Ghost is a classic run-and-gun Hunter, an easy option for players who want to become their team’s damage dealer. If you want to maximize your damage while playing Ghost, remember to constantly throw out your Spike Grenade to apply Dazed.

Hudson

Lock down the map with suppressive fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hudson is another Hunter specializing in controlling the map, this time with his powerful minigun and various explosives. Hudson’s passive also allows him to regenerate HP whenever he knocks down an enemy, allowing Hudson to tank extra damage during combat.

On top of basic attacking with his minigun, Hudson can increase his rate of fire, jump around the map, and execute enemies:

Spin Barrels (RMB) – Press and hold the ability to increase your basic attack rate of fire. While this is activated, your movement speed and turn rate is decreased. When fully charged, your basic attacks pierce targets and heal Hudson.

– Press and hold the ability to increase your basic attack rate of fire. While this is activated, your movement speed and turn rate is decreased. When fully charged, your basic attacks pierce targets and heal Hudson. Hover Jets (Shift) – Press to gain a burst of movement speed. Hold to hover for up to two seconds.

– Press to gain a burst of movement speed. Hold to hover for up to two seconds. Barbed Wire (Q) – Throw a projectile that explodes into a field of barbed wires that slow, damage, and ground enemies who walk through it.

– Throw a projectile that explodes into a field of barbed wires that slow, damage, and ground enemies who walk through it. Salvage Hook (R) – Fire a hook at your enemies. If the hook lands, they are slowed and Ant-Healed for four seconds. If the enemy drops below 30 percent HP during this four-second window, they will be reeled in and instantly killed.

Hudson is a great early unlock for players who love to spray and pray. His ultimate is also incredibly satisfying since it immediately executes enemies and removes any chance for them to respawn. Overall, unlock this hero if you love blasting your enemies with heavy fire and tanking damage.

Myth

Hunt and elude enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Myth is a hunter who uses her bow and arrow to track down and assassinate low-health enemies or wisps. Her passive, Spectral Hunter, allows her to see injured hunters through the fog of war and climb double-height walls.

Myth uses her Greenwood Bow to attack enemies and can launch two attacks based on her charge time. If you charge a basic attack for half a second, you’ll fire a green stage arrow that deals damage based on charge time. If you charge a basic attack over 0.6 seconds, you’ll launch a blue stage attack that deals explosive damage.

On top of basic attacking and tracking her enemies, Myth has several long-range abilities:

Heartpiercer (RMB) – Hold to charge up an arrow, and release to launch a projectile that impales enemies and knocks them back. Enemies knocked back into walls are stunned for 1.2 seconds.

– Hold to charge up an arrow, and release to launch a projectile that impales enemies and knocks them back. Enemies knocked back into walls are stunned for 1.2 seconds. Phase Walk (Shift) – Activate to walk through walls and objects. If you end this ability before exiting a wall, you will teleport back to your original location.

– Activate to walk through walls and objects. If you end this ability before exiting a wall, you will teleport back to your original location. Rain of Arrows (Q) – Creates a wall of raining arrows for 4.5 seconds. The wall deals damage, slows, and applies Anti-Heal.

– Creates a wall of raining arrows for 4.5 seconds. The wall deals damage, slows, and applies Anti-Heal. Virideth’s Fury (R) – Activate to empower your next three basic attacks. These arrows do not need to be charged, have increased range, knockback enemies, pierce objects, and deal explosive damage. The final arrow deals extra damage.

Basic attacking with Myth may be difficult for newer players since she requires careful timing to maximize her damage. Luckily, her attacks and abilities are long-ranged, making surviving and dealing damage from a safe distance easier.

Oath

Shiled your allies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Oath is a mechanized tank who defends his allies with a massive shield and a fearsome hammer. Oath has a unique basic attack where he throws his hammer forward to deal damage, and pressing LMB will cause the hammer to travel back to Oath and deal another instance of damage. Oath can also hold the LMB to charge up a basic attack that knocks back enemies.

On top of knocking enemies into walls, Oath can use these abilities:

Brightshield (RMB) – Hold to create a shield that blocks all damage from the direction Oath is facing.

– Hold to create a shield that blocks all damage from the direction Oath is facing. Spin Dash/Shield Bash (Shift) – Dash in a direction and spin your hammer, dealing damage and knocking back enemies. Press while holding the shield to perform a shield bash instead.

– Dash in a direction and spin your hammer, dealing damage and knocking back enemies. Press while holding the shield to perform a shield bash instead. Regen Field (Q) – Create a healing zone at your hammer’s current location. Ally wisps will begin to resurrect within the field.

– Create a healing zone at your hammer’s current location. Ally wisps will begin to resurrect within the field. Abyssalbreaker (R) – Create a fissure that travels forward stunning targets and dealing damage. The fissure grows and erupts, dealing damage and applying a slow.

If you want to play as a tank, unlocking Oath should be your priority. His massive health pool and shield make it easy to survive enemy attacks and he can also provide supplemental healing.

