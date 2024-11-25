Best Hudson build in SUPERVIVE

Sometimes, you just want to spray enemies with a massive minigun and hope they face your wrath. Thankfully you can do just that with Hudson, a controller Hunter in SUPERVIVE who wields a gatling gun and throws out barbed wire walls.

If you want to unlock and play Hudson in your next SUPERVIVE match, here is everything you need to know about his playstyle, abilities, items, and more.

All Hudson abilities in SUPERVIVE

Hudson’s minigun replaces his left arm. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Just like all the characters in SUPERVIVE, Hudson has multiple abilities that shape his playstyle. Hudson is a long-range damage dealer and controller who specializes in healing himself with his minigun, all while shredding through enemies.

Here is a full breakdown of Hudson’s abilities in SUPERVIVE:

Salvager (Passive): After knocking or killing an enemy Hunter, automatically restore 25 percent of your maximum HP and armor. After not taking damage for four seconds, regenerate one percent of your armor per second. Hudson takes 25 percent more damage when hit from the back.

After knocking or killing an enemy Hunter, automatically restore 25 percent of your maximum HP and armor. After not taking damage for four seconds, regenerate one percent of your armor per second. Hudson takes 25 percent more damage when hit from the back. Minigun (LMB): Press and hold to fire, becoming more accurate as the weapon is held.

Press and hold to fire, becoming more accurate as the weapon is held. Spin Barrels (RMB): Press and hold to increase your Minigun’s fire rate. Your movement speed and turn rate decrease during this time. When the Minigun is fully spun, your shots pierce targets and heal Hudson for 0.3 percent of his maximum HP.

Press and hold to increase your Minigun’s fire rate. Your movement speed and turn rate decrease during this time. When the Minigun is fully spun, your shots pierce targets and heal Hudson for 0.3 percent of his maximum HP. Hover Jets (Shift): Press to gain a burst of speed in your current direction. Hold to hover in a direction for two seconds. Impacting an enemy knocks them back and deals damage.

Press to gain a burst of speed in your current direction. Hold to hover in a direction for two seconds. Impacting an enemy knocks them back and deals damage. Barbed Wire (Q): Throw a wall of barbed wire that slows and grounds enemies who pass through it.

Throw a wall of barbed wire that slows and grounds enemies who pass through it. Salvage Hook (R): Launch a Salvage Hook at a single enemy, which stays on them for four seconds. During these four seconds, the enemy is slowed and Anti-Healed. If they drop below 30 percent HP, Hudson reels them in and instantly executes them.

All of Hudson’s damage comes from his Minigun attacks and the Spin Barrels ability. This allows him to pierce targets for AoE damage from long range, and heal from his basic attacks. While this makes him a fantastic damage dealer, it’s important to remember that he has reduced movement speed and turn rate while charging up his attacks.

To supplement his slow movements, Hudson’s Barbed Wire ability allows him to cut off areas of the battlefield. This can force enemies into his line of sight, and make them easy pickings for his attacks. If enemies are too far away, you can always charge at them with Hover Jets before bringing out his Minigun.

Finally, Hudson’s Salvage Hook is fantastic at removing important enemies from team fights. Aim the hook to prevent Hunters from healing, and burst them down to instantly execute important team members. If you aim for tanks or healers, you can open up enemy teams and easily defeat their fragile damage dealers.

Best Hudson ability priority in SUPERVIVE

Since all of Hudson’s damage comes from his Minigun basic attacks, his level-up priority is fairly straightforward. You’ll want to get Spin Barrels leveled up before anything else, as it provides extra damage and healing at each level.

Here’s Hudson’s ability leveling priority:

Spin Barrels Hover Jets Salvage Hook Barbed Wire

When you first start a match you’ll want to unlock each ability, beginning with Spin Barrels, and then invest all of your resources into getting the ability to level three. You can also upgrade Hover Jets to decrease the cooldown or upgrade Salvage Hook for a stronger slow.

Best Hudson items in SUPERVIVE

Focus on upgrading items that provide healing. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Since Hudson is a controller, it’s best to equip him with a hybrid build of both damage and defensive items. This means you’ll have a dagger and a helmet, offering you the best of both worlds in defensive utility and Omnivamp damage.

Here are the two items you should focus on evolving:

Base Item Evolution Stats Passive Vampiric Blade Overdrive +180 Ability Power

+12 percent Omnivamp Gain an extra three percent Omnivamp. At full health, your Omnivamp generates a shield equal to 100 percent of the amount overhealed. Bladed Helmet Perserverance +90 Ability Power

+288 Max Health

+36 Movement Speed After three seconds in combat, your next LMB attack heals you for two percent of your maximum HP. This attack also damages the enemy for an extra two percent of their maximum HP, and adds three points to your HP pool.

As you continue to farm minions and enemies you’ll evolve your basic items into Overdrive (Vampiric Blade) and Perseverance (Bladed Helmet). These two items synergize perfectly, as they both focus on healing you and providing defensive utility. With Perseverance, you can continually heal in combat with your Minigun and gain extra HP by basic attacking.

Overdrive allows you to gain massive amounts of Omnivamp and even shield yourself while at maximum HP. Alternatively, you can upgrade to the Last Stand (Vampiric Blade) item, which increases your Omnivamp and healing by 50 percent when you fall below 40 percent HP. Both items synergize with Hudson’s Minigun, as the weapon provides extra healing while the Spin Barrels ability is active.

Best Hudson teams in SUPERVIVE

Hudson plays nice with almost every Hunter in the game. Image via TheoryCraft Games.

As a controller and damage dealer, Hudson is paired best with other damage dealers and healers. Characters like Zeph and Elluna can heal Hudson while he dishes out massive damage with his machine gun, making it easier to stand still and spray.

Any Hunters with crowd control abilities such as Oath, Kingpin, or Void pair perfectly with Hudson. Since Hudson struggles to move quickly and change where he is firing, stuns and slows help to maximize his overall DPS.

