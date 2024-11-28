Best Myth build in SUPERVIVE

Myth is the resident archer in SUPERVIVE. With precise shots, arrow barrages, and recon abilities, Myth also comes with high skill requirements. She might be hard to learn, but the damage you get in return is well worth the pain.

Here’s everything you need to know about Myth in SUPERVIVE, how to play her, and which items to look for.

All Myth abilities in SUPERVIVE

Don’t get caught. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As an archer, Myth dishes out a lot of damage without getting into the middle of the skirmish, similar to Shrike. However, you need to manually aim each shot. Since arrows are projectiles, you need to read opponents’ movements if you want to hit something.

Here are all of Myth’s abilities in SUPERVIVE:

Spectral Hunter (Passive): You can see injured hunters through the fog of war. You can climb double highground walls with a jump.

You can see injured hunters through the fog of war. You can climb double highground walls with a jump. Greenwood Bow (LMB): Hold to charge the bow, increasing its damage and range. Firing the bow at the perfect moment reduces self-slow.

Hold to charge the bow, increasing its damage and range. Firing the bow at the perfect moment reduces self-slow. Hearthpiercer (RMB): Fire an arrow that deals damage and Knocks back enemies. Enemies Knocked into the terrain receive extra damage and get Stunned. You can also use it on Wisps.

Fire an arrow that deals damage and Knocks back enemies. Enemies Knocked into the terrain receive extra damage and get Stunned. You can also use it on Wisps. Phase Walk (Shift): Enter Phase Walk to walk through objects and terrain. Going through objects and terrain leaves behind a phase orb that any player can use to also get Phase Walk. Taking damage ends Phase Walk.

Enter Phase Walk to walk through objects and terrain. Going through objects and terrain leaves behind a phase orb that any player can use to also get Phase Walk. Taking damage ends Phase Walk. Rain of Arrows (Q): Fire arrows in a cone, applying Slow and Anti-Heal.

Fire arrows in a cone, applying Slow and Anti-Heal. Virideth’s Fury (R): Empowers your next three Greenwood Bow arrows. You don’t need to charge these arrows, and the third one deals extra damage.

Myth is an auto-attacker, so you must master firing the Greenwood Bow at the perfect moment. The attack has two stages, and during each one, you can hear a chime. Release the arrow when you hear the chime to deal more damage. You can also see the perfect moment on the ability indicator. One is halfway through the line; another is at the very end. Keep in mind that the window to fire your arrow at the perfect moment is short, so you might want to practice that in the Practice mode.

Wait for the perfect moment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Heartpiercer has an incredibly strong knockback. Use it to make space between yourself and the enemies or try to push them off the map. This ability also works well on tanky monsters. Phase Walk is your main movement ability. While you can use it to weave in and out of fights, you can also use it to simply dodge attacks during the battle.

The remaining two abilities are quite straightforward. Use the Rain of Arrows whenever possible to control the battlefield and use the Virideth’s Fury for increased damage.

Best Myth ability priority in SUPERVIVE

Myth is quite flexible when it comes to abilities, and a lot of it depends on your playstyle. We chose the Rain of Arrows as the top ability (the one you get to level three) because the wider cone size and lower cooldown allow you to better control the battlefield.

Here’s Myth’s skill leveling priority:

Rain of Arrows Virideth’s Fury Phase Walk (unlock it first) Heartpiercer

Unlock every ability, starting with either Phase Walk or Heartpierecer. Both can give you breathing room when overwhelmed. Then invest in the Rain of Arrows. If your playstyle includes using Phase Walk often to go through terrain, you can prioritize it over Rain of Arrows.

Best Myth items in SUPERVIVE

There are a few options. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Myth is always in the back, dealing damage, weaving in and out using her abilities, so you want items that can play off that and make her even stronger.

You want to choose the Damage starting equipment and aim to get the following items:

Base item Evolution Stats Passive Mana Blade Rampage +180 Ability Power

+105 Max Mana

+1.8 Mana Regen/Sec Using abilities and hitting basic attacks grants a stack of rampage for three seconds. At 10 stacks grants 50 Ability Power. Tech Blade Interweaver +180 Ability Power

+18 percent Ability Haste Abilities empower LMB to launch a seeker missile that deals damage.

The first item you want on Myth is Rampage (Mana Blade) for Ability Power and Mana. During teamfights, you’ll gain additional Ability Power from its passive as you land hits and use your abilities. Keep in mind that Rampage doesn’t work with shots empowered by Virideth’s Fury.

The second item is the Interweaver (Tech Blade). It grants Ability Power and much-needed Ability Haste while also dealing some additional damage with its seeker missiles. Whenever you use Phase Walk or try to impale an enemy with the Heartpiercer, your next LMB will deal extra damage.

Alternatively, you can also pick up Turbo Booster (Quickblade) to always stay on the move. After using a movement ability, it grants 50 decaying movement speed for two seconds. In this case, it’s the Phase Walk.

Best Myth teams in SUPERVIVE

Doubling-down on damage might not be the best idea. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When playing Myth, you often fight at mid to long ranges, so you need a hunter who can make up for your weakness up close. Controllers like Hudson or Celeste are great at crowd control, making it easier for you to clean up the kills. Healers like Elluna or Zeph can also work well if you’re confident in your mechanics.

