SUPERVIVE tier list: Best hunters, ranked

SUPERVIVE is upon us. This MOBA-battle royale hybrid is making rounds as the next big thing, made by former Riot Games developers. Being a MOBA (with elements of a hero shooter), it has a ton of characters called Hunters on its roster.

As with any game with such a system, some are better than others, so here is our SUPERVIVE Hunter tier list and ranking.

SUPERVIVE Hunters tier list

SUPERVIVE just launched into its open beta or early access program, so Hunters and other systems are subject to change. With that in mind, here is our list.

S tier

Bishop is one of the strongest Hunters in SUPERVIVE at the moment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bishop

Kingpin

Jin

Hudson

Elluna

The S tier is packed full with a variety of Hunters. From tanks to initiators to DPS to healers, it’s got them all. Bishop is undoubtedly the best of them as she can deal a ton of damage, take a lot more of it, and has incredible mobility that allows her to track down squishier opponents with relative ease. She has been readjusted with the open beta launch so she’s not quite as oppressive, but nonetheless retains that massive strength.

On the other hand, we have Kingpin with his hook that is always a welcome spell in any MOBA-like game. He also has a ton of damage and HP which, paired with his effective CC, makes him an incredible Hunter to play. Jin is the best quick and hard-hitting damage carry in the game, though he can be a tad difficult to play and I almost put him a tier lower because of that. Still, he’s pretty impressive in his current state.

Hudson and Elluna are a tank and healer, respectively, who can frontline and protect their enemies in most situations. Hudson also is the antidote to Shrike and other squishies, making him the perfect pick if you have one such Hunter on your squad. Elluna can pick downed allies up and carry them around, reviving them in the process, aside from having incredible heals and damage of her own.

A tier

Shrike is the first Hunter players start with, thus her popularity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Oath

Shrike

Joule

Celeste

Brall

Shiv

Felix

The A tier is mostly constituted by damage dealers who, when facing off against hard hitting opponents like the ones above, suffer severely. One of them, Shrike, is the most vulnerable of the bunch, and despite her massive damage and incredible two-tap potential, she is easily killed by most Hunters in the game. The reason for this is her lack of mobility or a proper dash, while the likes of Bishop have three or more charges on their dash abilities, allowing them to take her down with next to no effort.

The rest on the list are better off in this regard, but are more difficult to play than your average DPS hero. Felix is by far the easiest of them all, followed by Brall, the former being an initiator with a flamethrower who can do tons of damage on its own. He also reminds me of Infernus in Deadlock, as he can start riding a wave of flames, scorching the earth and dealing damage to enemies that touch it. Brall is more standard compared to him and is great when he gets into opponents faces and starts slashing them relentlessly.

Shiv is incredibly mobile and can trick most players easily. She’s understandably difficult, but in the right hands she might even be considered and S-tier pick. Still, the gap between A and S isn’t that large anyways, so I put her there. Joule is yet another incredible damage dealer and has a charge that can be, well, charged up, allowing her to blitz through enemies, dealing damage in the process. This mobility helps out a ton in tight situations against tanky damage Hunters, as she’s relatively squishy.

Celeste is similar to Joule and can skate on ice, which goes to show just how much mobility most of these Hunters have. She has also a great ultimate ability that renders her immune to damage for a while, similar to how Lissandra functions in League of Legends.

Oath is just there, being ye olde Reinhardt copy, with a broad shield, good utility, and great character design.

B tier

Myth is a great Hunter hampered by high difficulty and low mobility. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Myth

Void

Ghost

Zeph

Myth would have been an A-tier Hunter if it weren’t for her incredibly high difficulty, the lack of advantages Shrike has, and low mobility. She can still do tons of damage and be quite agile with her phase walk ability, but I don’t think it gives her enough to be a straight-up great Hunter. Even so, as a B-tier pick, Myth can be a good addition to a squad that lacks range, especially in quads.

I’m just going to get Zeph out of the way since he seldom gets picked even if he can do solid damage and provide tons of healing. He’s a regular support with some utility on his kit, which can prove vital in quads and the arena mode, where you need AoE healing to be done and done quickly.

Lastly, Ghost and Void are a fighter and controller, respectively, capable of doing solid damage and provide utility to their squads. Ghost is your regular “guy with a gun” archetype and can be a great option for newer players who like holding left click and seeing health bars drop. Void is the opposite of that, as he can blink around and do lots of stuff quite effectively, though his difficulty drags him down severely. In the right hands, however, he might just be an A-tier pick amid these B-tier Hunters.

