Best Joule build in SUPERVIVE

Joule is a high-voltage fighter hunter in SUPERVIVE that can dish out tons of damage and delete half of your opponent’s healthbar with just one ability, as long as you play her right and pick up the right items.

Here’s everything you need to know about Joule in SUPERVIVE, how to play her, and which items to look for.

All Joule abilities in SUPERVIVE

Quick and deadly (literally). Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every hunter in SUPERVIVE has unique abilities and a dedicated playstyle. Joule is all about moving fast and landing every primary attack to dish out tons of damage. She requires a decent amount of skill and precision to shine on the battlefield.

Here are all of Joule’s abilities in SUPERVIVE:

Passive: Damaging enemies applies Static effect. At four stacks, the enemy becomes Static Charged.

Damaging enemies applies Static effect. At four stacks, the enemy becomes Static Charged. Primary (LMB): Fire a lightning bolt and apply one Static stack.

Fire a lightning bolt and apply one Static stack. Voltaic Spear: Throw a lightning spear that knocks back enemies. The spear stuns enemies if they hit a wall or another target.

Throw a lightning spear that knocks back enemies. The spear stuns enemies if they hit a wall or another target. Surge: Dash through the enemy and deal damage. Dashing through the Static Charged enemies deals massive damage and resets Surge’s cooldown.

Dash through the enemy and deal damage. Dashing through the Static Charged enemies deals massive damage and resets Surge’s cooldown. Lightning Strike: Create an electric field that pulls in enemies.

Create an electric field that pulls in enemies. Thunderstorm: Leap into the sky. Recast the ability to crash down in a target area, applying Static and spreading Static to nearby enemies.

Joule’s main source of damage is the Surge ability. Use your primary attack and abilities to apply Static stacks. The enemy will have a lightning icon above their healthbar at four stacks, indicating they’re Static Charged. Use your Surge to go through the Static Charged enemy, dealing massive damage and resetting Surge’s cooldown.

While every ability applies Static, you should be smart about using them to make the most out of Joule’s kit. The Voltaic Spear is mainly for stunning enemies. It doesn’t have a lot of range, forcing you to press the enemy against a wall and play around cover. Lightning Strike is great for initiating fights. It’s a skillshot with very little AoE, so use the element of surprise. In larger teamfights, you can start off with Thunderstorm to apply Static and snowball your Surge.

Best Joule skill priority in SUPERVIVE

As you farm creeps and defeat other players, you can level up Joule’s abilities to get additional effects, which can make or break your game, especially considering that you can only max out one of your three core abilities.

Here’s Joule’s skill leveling priority:

Surge Thunderstorm Voltaic Storm Lightning Strike

Unlock all the abilities starting with the Surge, and then focus on maxing out Surge while also investing points into Thunderstorm since it’s an ultimate. Depending on the match and your playstyle, you can prioritize Lightning Strike over Voltaic Storm.

Best Joule items in SUPERVIVE

Find them, upgrade them, or buy them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In SUPERVIVE, you can equip up to two core items alongside boots and armor. Similar to traditional MOBA games like League of Legends, the items can greatly empower your hunter, allowing you to deal more damage.

For Joule, you want to pick the Damage starting equipment and aim to get the following items:

Base item Evolution Stats Passive Tech Blade Interweaver +180 Ability Power

+18 percent Ability Haste Abilities empower LMB to launch a seeker missile that deals damage. Mana Blade Rampage +180 Ability Power

+105 Max Mana

+1.8 Mana Regen/Sec Using abilities and hitting basic attacks grants a stack of rampage for three seconds. At 10 stacks grants 50 Ability Power.

One of the best items on Joule is the Interweaver (Tech Blade), which comes with a passive that creates a seeker missile on top of granting bonus Ability Power and Ability Haste. Keep in mind that the seeker missiles don’t apply Static stacks; they just deal additional damage.

The second item is the Rampage (Mana Blade), which gives you a boost to Ability Power, Max Mana, and Mana Regen. Rampage’s passive grants you 50 Ability Power once you get 10 stacks by using abilities and landing basic attacks.

Alternatively, you can go for Mindblade instead of Rampage on the Mana Blade. Mindblade increases your maximum Mana and restores twice that amount upon landing abilities on enemy hunters. After 10 uses, Mindblade transforms into Apotheosis, which grants eight percent of your bonus mana as Ability Power. The Mindblade can be a better option if you can get it early in the match and transform it.

Best Joule teams in SUPERVIVE

Or just double-down on damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best teams in SUPERVIVE depend on the mode you play and your skill level, but a hunter who can provide crowd control and make landing attacks easier is always welcome. Hunters like Bishop, Kingpin, and Oath all have the ability to stun enemies, but anyone else who slows or pulls enemies can work well.

