Best Ghost build in SUPERVIVE

Sprinting, sliding, and throwing grenades all sound way too familiar in almost any hero game. In SUPERVIVE, Ghost is a soldier-type hunter who uses an assault rifle and can deal great damage if you play him right.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about Ghost in SUPERVIVE, including his abilities, best items, and teams.

All Ghost abilities in SUPERVIVE

You can already guess what’s on the list. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ghost is a soldier-type hunter in SUPERVIVE, so you can expect to see all the familiar abilities. He’s not too difficult to play but has a few tricks you can learn to make the most out of your gameplay.

Here are all of Ghost’s abilities in SUPERVIVE:

Combat Rush (Passive): Knocking an enemy resets the Combat Slide cooldown.

Knocking an enemy resets the Combat Slide cooldown. MK7 Glyph Rifle (LMB): Fire a 30-round magazine. After 10 shots, gains damage decay for up to 50 percent. Deals increased damage to Dazed enemies.

Fire a 30-round magazine. After 10 shots, gains damage decay for up to 50 percent. Deals increased damage to Dazed enemies. Spike Grenade (RMB): Throw a sticky grenade that damages and Dazes enemies. If the grenade attaches to the terrain, it explodes in a cone and knocks back enemies. If the cone explosion hits an enemy, reduces Spike Grenade cooldown by 40 percent.

Throw a sticky grenade that damages and Dazes enemies. If the grenade attaches to the terrain, it explodes in a cone and knocks back enemies. If the cone explosion hits an enemy, reduces Spike Grenade cooldown by 40 percent. Combat Slide (Shift): Press to slide. Hold to slide further.

Press to slide. Hold to slide further. Arcane Railgun (Q): Fire a long-range beam that goes through terrain and Dazes enemies.

Fire a long-range beam that goes through terrain and Dazes enemies. Summon Napalm (R): Summon napalm that deals AoE damage.

Spike Grenade is Ghost’s main ability. You want to stick it to the terrain to Daze enemies, allowing you to deal more damage with your basic attacks and Arcane Railgun and reduce Sticky Grenade’s cooldown. Spam Sticky Grenades and chain other abilities for maximum damage.

Your basic attack, MK7 Glyph Rifle, is only effective for the first 10 shots, as indicated by the bright green bar next to the hunter’s picture in the bottom left. You don’t want to hold down the trigger unless you’re finishing off an enemy or a monster.

The rest of the abilities are very straightforward. Use Combat Slide for movement and repositioning, Arcane Railgun for extra damage and pokes through walls, and Summon Napalm for even more damage. Summon Napalm has a small radius, so use it wisely.

Best Ghost ability priority in SUPERVIVE

Use the environment to your advantage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ability you want to max out is the Arcane Railgun. Unlike Sticky Grenade and Combat Slide, which have their third upgrade tied to knocks (or assists), Arcane Railgun gains a reduced cooldown based on the number of targets hit. Keep the enemies Dazed and you can make good use of this upgrade.

Here’s Ghost’s ability leveling priority:

Arcane Railgun Sticky Grenade Combat Slide Summon Napalm

Unlock all abilities (you can unlock Sticky Grenade first if needed) and invest in Arcane Railgun while also putting points in Summon Napalm whenever possible since it’s an ultimate.

Best Ghost items in SUPERVIVE

Maximize your damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ghost is quite flexible when it comes to items, and there are a couple of ways you can build him. Generally, you want to go for items that help with ability cooldown and grant buffs on ability usage, but you can experiment with others, too.

You want to start with the Damage starting equipment and get the following items:

Base item Evolution Stats Passive Tech Blade Amplifier +170 Ability Power

+17 percent Ability Haste Abilities refresh five percent faster, stacking max 10 until you cast a different ability. Mana Blade Rampage +180 Ability Power

+105 Max Mana

+1.8 Mana Regen/Sec Using abilities and hitting basic attacks grants a stack of rampage for three seconds. At 10 stacks grants 50 Ability Power.

Amplifier (Tech Blade), and Tech Blade in general, is great for Ability Haste to help with the Spike Grenade uptime. You likely won’t be able to stack Amplifier all the way to 10 in intense gunfights, but that’s okay. The second item is Rampage (Mana Blade), which you can quickly stack by landing basic attacks and other abilities, granting you increased Ability Power.

Alternatively, you can go for Mindblade (Mana Blade) instead of Rampage to get Ability Power from its transformation if you can get it early on in the game. However, Rampage is a much more straightforward item that doesn’t require a lot to be effective.

Best Ghost teams in SUPERVIVE

A frontliner is always a good pair with a fighter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like most fighters, Ghost is weak up close, so you want to have someone to hold down the frontline. Hudson, Felix, and Oath are all great options, but you can also team up with a healer if you play duos. This way, your teammates can take the heat while you deal damage from the back.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy