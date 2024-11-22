Forgot password
Felix hunter in SUPERVIVE
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Supervive

Best Felix build in SUPERVIVE

Get to know Felix's skills, best items, and teams.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Nov 22, 2024 08:43 am

Felix is a frontline pyromaniac and one of the free hunters available in SUPERVIVE. He’s great at crowd control, catching enemies, and dealing damage, especially if you get the right items and know how to play around with his skills.

Here’s everything you need to know about Felix in SUPERVIVE, how to play him, and which items to look for.

All Felix abilities in SUPERVIVE

Felix character overview in SUPERVIVE
Deep fried. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every hunter in SUPERVIVE has a passive ability, a primary attack, and four active abilities. Felix’s playstyle is about jumping into the middle of the action and making sure no one can get away. His abilities are straightforward but have a few tricks for you to learn.

Here are all of Felix’s abilities in SUPERVIVE:

  • Ignite (Passive): Dealing damage applies Ignite to enemies, dealing damage over time.
  • Flamethrower (LMB): Fire the flamethrower and apply Ignite.
  • Embry Bolt (RMB): Shoot a fire bolt that Ignites enemies. Has two charges. If the target is already affected by Ignite, it spreads it to nearby enemies.
  • Pyro Pounce (Shift): Dash, dealing damage and applying Ignite.
  • Heat Shield (Q): Pull in surrounding enemies and apply Anti-Heal. If the ability hits an enemy you gain a shield.
  • Flight of the Firefox (R): Fly forward, scorching the ground behind you. Scorched ground slows enemies and applies Ignite.

Your main goal is to apply Ignite to enemies using primary attacks and abilities. Ignite has two levels, indicated by the fire icon above the enemy’s health bar (yellow and orange). Deal damage to increase Ignite’s level, allowing it to deal more damage over time.

Use the Pyro Pounce to charge in and knock back enemies. Follow up with the Heat Shield to pull them in and apply Anti-Heal. As soon as an enemy has a level one Ignite, use the Embry Bolt to take it to level two immediately.

His ultimate is a little bit trickier, as it goes in a straight line and is hard to control. You can use it to catch up with the enemy and trap them in the fiery ground or use it as a means to escape if things get too “hot,” making it harder for other players to follow you.

Friendly fire:

Keep in mind that the flames left behind from the Flight of the Firefox slow everyone, including yourself and your teammates.

Best Felix ability priority in SUPERVIVE

In SUPERVIVE, you can only max out one of the three core abilities (not counting ultimate), which means you have to be mindful when you level them up. For Felix, there’s an argument to be made for any of the three abilities, but our choice is Pyro Pounce.

Here’s Felix’s skill leveling priority:

  1. Pyro Pounce
  2. Embry Bolt (unlock it first)
  3. Heat Shield
  4. Flight of the Firefox

Unlock every ability, starting with the Embry Bolt. While Pyro Pounce is the ability you want to max out, Embry Bolt is incredibly strong in the early game. Then, you can focus on Pyro Pounce, as level three allows you to instantly level up Ignite. With two charges and an Embry Bolt, you can quickly catch enemies, apply level two Ignite, and spread Ignite to nearby enemies.

Best Felix items in SUPERVIVE

SUPERVIVE item shop
Buy all the good stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In SUPERVIVE, you must get two core items to perfect your character build. As a frontliner, Felix is always in the middle of teamfights, making survivability key. Depending on the team composition, there are a few ways you can build Felix.

Generally, you want to start with the Damage starting equipment and aim to get the following items:

Base itemEvolutionStatsPassive
Vampiric BladeLast Stand+180 Ability Power
+Eight percent Omnivamp		Falling below 40 percent HP grants you five percent Omnivamp and 50 percent bonus healing from all sources
Mana BladeRampage+180 Ability Power
+105 Max Mana
+1.8 Mana Regen/Sec		Using abilities and hitting basic attacks grants a stack of rampage for three seconds. At 10 stacks grants 50 Ability Power.

Last Stand (Vampiric Blade) is a must-have item on Felix as it dramatically increases survivability. When you’re always in the middle of the fight dealing damage with the Flamethrower, you’re bound to drop below 40 percent HP, triggering the item’s effect.

The second item is more flexible. Rampage (Mana Blade) has a passive that’s very easy to stack on Felix, granting you bonus Ability Power. But you can also opt out for something like the Interweaver (Tech Blade) or even Perseverance (Bladed Helmet).

Best Felix teams in SUPERVIVE

Felix in SUPERVIVE character select
Have someone to poke the enemies at range. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Felix deals great damage over time, but it may take forever to kill an enemy, which is why you want a burst fighter alongside you. Joule, Shrike, or any other hunter who can quickly clean up the kills works great in a team with Felix. Alternatively, you can pair up with a healer to sustain you for longer while you set the enemies on fire, but then you’ll have to do more heavy lifting in terms of damage.

