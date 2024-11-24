All SUPERVIVE items, explained

SUPERVIVE, like all MOBAs (or any game containing MOBA elements), utilizes an itemization system to provide players with extra power and scaling. However, it does items a tad differently than other similar games.

So, here’s a list of all SUPERVIVE items and what they do so you know exactly what to pick in matches.

Every SUPERVIVE item and what it does

All Hunters in SUPERVIVE require proper itemization. Screenshot by Dot Esports

SUPERVIVE‘s items range from blades granting ability power to helmets boosting your defense to boots improving your movement speed. It sounds familiar, and rightfully should, but SUPERVIVE grants you items when you kill creeps and collect upgrade materials, with each item having its own unique set of evolutions that you can choose during a match. In the sections below, you can check out each and every item in SUPERVIVE, as well as all of their possible evolutions.

Tech Blade

The Tech Blade is one of the many blades available in SUPERVIVE. It’s most often taken on spellcasters such as Elluna and can significantly boost your abilities. It gives 160 Ability Power and 16 percent Ability Haste (cooldown reduction). Here are all the Tech Blades evolutions:

Evolution 1 Evolution 2 Evolution 3 Interweaver

+170 Ability Power, +17 percent Ability Haste Power User

+170 Ability Power, +17 Ability Haste Amplifier

+170 Ability Power, +17 Ability Haste Passive: Launches a missile on your next attack after using an ability. Passive: Reduces spell cooldown for each vault your team has hacked. Passive: Your last used ability has lower cooldown, stacks until you use another ability.

Mana Blade

Like the Tech Blade, the Mana Blade is also a fantastic choice for ability users since it increases their Mana pool and regeneration and provides them with extra ability power to make their spells much more effective. In its base form, it gives you 160 Ability Power, 95 Mana, and 1.6 Mana regeneration. The evolutions are as follows:

Evolution 1 Evolution 2 Evolution 3 Mindblade

+170 Ability Power, +100 Mana, +1.7 Mana Regeneration Rampage

+170 Ability Power, +100 Mana, +1.7 Mana Regeneration Bubble Blade

+170 Ability Power, +100 Mana, +1.7 Mana Regeneration Passive: Landing non-LMB spells gives and restores Mana. After 10 activations, turns into Apotheosis, giving bonus AP based on max Mana. Passive: Landing spells or attacks grants stacking AP. Passive: Healing allies shields them for 25 percent of the amount.

Vampiric Blade

The Vampiric Blade is focused around high damage output and lifesteal (Omnivamp), and is best suited for eager fighters. Its base form gives 160 AP and eight percent Omnivamp. Hunters such as Shrike or Brall profit greatly from this item and its evolutions. Speaking of which, they are as follows:

Evolution 1 Evolution 2 Evolution 3 Swiftblade

+170 Ability Power, +9 percent Omnivamp Last Stand

+170 Ability Power, +9 percent Omnivamp Overdrive

+170 Ability Power, +12 percent Omnivamp Passive: Moving and attacking grants charges. At 100 charges, your next basic attack will do bonus damage and grant decaying movement speed. Passive: When under 40 percent HP, gain bonus Omnivamp and healing amplification. Passive: Gain three additional percent of Omnivamp. When full HP, you can “overheal” to gain a shield.

Quickblade

The Quickblade, as its name implies, grants its users a ton of speed, boosting their AP by 160 and giving 34 Movement Speed in its base form. Depending on the evolution selected, you could gain massive amounts of movement speed and mobility, allowing you to track and hunt down opponents across the map. Hunters such as Jin scale really well with this item and its evolutions, which are the following:

Evolution 1 Evolution 2 Evolution 3 Grace

+170 Ability Power, +34 Movement Speed Big Game Hunter

+170 Ability Power, +34 Movement Speed Turbo Booster

+170 Ability Power, +34 Movement Speed Passive: Gain 50 bonus Movement Speed while at full HP. Passive: Gain five bonus Movement Speed for each boss slain. At 15 bonus Movement Speed (three bosses), gain bonus AP equal to 25 percent of your total Movement Speed. Passive: Using a mobility spell grants you 50 bonus decaying Movement Speed.

Tech Helmet

The Helmets are defensive items in SUPERVIVE, often taken by those who wish to play as tanks or hybrid initiators. Having at least one on your kit is genuinely a good idea, especially if you’re playing a squishier Hunter that needs to face off enemies directly a lot. Those such as Brall and Felix should carry at least one, while the likes of Bishop should take two. The Tech Helmet gives 117 max HP and 16 percent Ability Haste, while its evolutions have the following effects:

Evolution 1 Evolution 2 Evolution 3 Guardian’s Respite

+124 Max HP, +17 percent Ability Haste Vive Infusor

+124 Max HP, +17 percent Ability Haste Soulbound

+124 Max HP, +17 percent Ability Haste Passive: Gain 15 percent of your max HP as a shield. Passive: Gain a rapid heal out of combat and regenerate HP each time you dash. Passive: Bind yourself to an ally to transfer 25 percent of the damage they take to yourself.

Mana Helmet

The Mana Helmet is a great option for those heroes who wish to get some extra protection while retaining their Mana pool. In its base form, the Mana Helmet grants you 117 bonus HP, 95 Mana, and 1.6 Mana Regeneration. The evolutions give the following bonuses:

Evolution 1 Evolution 2 Evolution 3 Glacial Comet

+124 HP, +100 Mana, +1.7 Mana Regeneration Scholar

+124 HP, +100 Mana, +1.7 Mana Regeneration Ambrush

+124 HP, +100 Mana, +1.7 Mana Regeneration Passive: Non-LMB spells launch an additional missile that does AOE damage and applies a slow. Passive: Gain bonus HP and Mana every minute, stacks up to eight times. Passive: Deal bonus damage to Armor. Bonus is increased after leaving a brush. You also spawn brushes when standing still.

Bladed Helmet

The Bladed Helmet is intended for those Hunters that equally desire to be protected and do damage. With 80 bonus AP, 58 HP, and 32 Movement Speed, the Bladed Helmet is the “catch-all” universal item of SUPERVIVE. I’d recommend you take it on extra squishy Hunters such as Joule or Celeste if your party lacks a proper tank. The Bladed Helmet can be evolved into the following items:

Evolution 1 Evolution 2 Evolution 3 Helm of Gigantism

+85 Ability Power, +61 HP, +34 Movement Speed Greed

+85 Ability Power, +61 HP, +34 Movement Speed Perseverance

+85 Ability Power, +61 HP, +34 Movement Speed Passive: Grants bonus AP equal to five percent of your bonus HP. Passive: At 4000 Gold, turns into Wealth, granting bonus stats. At 8000, turns into Splendor, granting even more. Passive: After you spend three seconds in combat, the next LMB attack on an enemy will heal you for a percentage of max HP, damage them for the same amount, and grant you three permanent HP.

Boots

In SUPERVIVE, the boots are quite underwhelming as items and do not grant as good bonuses as they do in Dota 2 and League. However, they’re still important, and their base form gives you 11 bonus Movement Speed, while the evolutions grant the following:

Evolution 1 Evolution 2 Evolution 3 Chain Jump

+17 Movement Speed Soul Drain

+17 Movement Speed Meditation

+17 Movement Speed Passive: Turns your jump into a three-jump combo, increases jump height if you use it just as you land. Passive: Executing players or standing on their wisps heals you. Passive: Standing still grants you stacking Mana Regeneration. Bonus applies to other allies standing near you.

