Best Elluna build in SUPERVIVE

SUPERVIVE has tons of Hunters with super vibes that you can play. One of them, Elluna, is a fantastic healer who provides tons of utility to any squad she’s on.

So, here is our guide for Elluna so you can maximize your chances of getting that SUPERVIVE W.

All Elluna abilities in SUPERVIVE

Elluna is primarily a healer with the potential to do some damage on the side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like all the other Hunters, Elluna has a primary attack, a passive, and four abilities in her kit. Her spells revolve primarily around healing and keeping her teammates alive for as long as possible. They can often prove crucial to surviving fights, as Elluna has the unique ability to pick up her downed allies and run away with them to safety. Here are all of Elluna’s spells:

Soulpack (Passive) : Elluna can pick up downed allies (Wisps) and carry them while they’re being revived.

: Elluna can pick up downed allies (Wisps) and carry them while they’re being revived. Crescent Bolt (LMB) : Elluna fires shots that go through enemies, dealing damage and restoring Mana.

: Elluna fires shots that go through enemies, dealing damage and restoring Mana. Darkside Binding (RMB) : Elluna fires a dark orb that roots and damages enemies in an AOE.

: Elluna fires a dark orb that roots and damages enemies in an AOE. Lunar Dash (Shift) : Luna dashes in a direction, amplified if she’s airborne.

: Luna dashes in a direction, amplified if she’s airborne. Moonlight Blessing (Q) : Elluna creates a healing AOE around her, restoring HP to everyone in it.

: Elluna creates a healing AOE around her, restoring HP to everyone in it. Divine Intervention (R): Channels a heal on an allied Hunter, can be used on downed allies to resurrect them.

As you can see from her abilities, Elluna’s primary role within the squad is to be a healer and to use the occasional CC if possible. Fights will often revolve beyond your direct control, and you should utilize the Moonlight Blessing in combination with the Lunar Dash to get as much healing done as you can. Lunar Dash refunds the Moonlight Blessing’s cooldowns if you dash through your teammates, so make sure you’re hopping from one to the other to restore their HP effectively.

The Darkside Binding should be used against priority targets during the initial parts of any given encounter. Landing this ability will effectively stun them and lock them in place, opening them up to attacks from your allies. Even better, it will prevent them from joining the fight themselves, allowing your team to swoop in and kill their vulnerable squadmates.

Lastly, Divine Intervention should be used on your frontline Hunter, who is supposed to go in first and tank a lot of the shots thrown by the enemy. Keep close to them and keep channeling the ultimate to maintain their HP and prevent them from dying. If they do happen to die, you can still pick them up due to your passive and retreat to safety until they are revived, which is when you can heal them up and return to combat.

Best Elluna ability priority in SUPERVIVE

Unlike many other MOBAs and hero shooters, you cannot max out all of your abilities in SUPERVIVE. So, you’ll have to pick one, and with Elluna, it’s most certainly the Moonlight Blessing (the ultimate is an exception).

Here’s Elluna’s spell priority:

Moonlight Blessing

Lunar Dash

Darkside Binding

Divine Intervention

During the first few levels, you should focus on unlocking all the abilities you can. Then, once that’s done, focus on boosting the Moonlight Blessing as much as possible, skilling the ultimate as you go. After Moonlight Blessing, take Lunar Dash next since you’ll need that extra mobility and rely on it a ton, finishing off your leveling with Darkside Binding.

Best Elluna items in SUPERVIVE

The Bubble Blade is one of two primary weapons for Elluna. Screenshot by Dot Esports

SUPERVIVE Hunters all select their starting equipment, which is comprised of two primary items. Since Elluna is quite lacking in damage and scales well with ability power, she should take what the game calls the “damage” kit and then upgrade the two blades into the Bubble Blade (Mana Blade) and Interweaver (Tech Blade).

Here’s a breakdown of Elluna’s itemization:

Base item Evolution Stats Passive Mana Blade Bubble Blade +170 Ability Power

+100 Mana

+1.7 Mana Regeneration Healing allies grants them a shield equal to 25 percent of the heal. Tech Blade Interweaver +170 Ability Power

+17 percent Ability Haste Using spells buffs the next LMB attack with a missile.

Both of these items are more-or-less mandatory picks on Elluna. The Bubble Blade will significantly boost your healing capabilities, allowing you to apply shields on your allies alongside healing them. This extra protection will keep them safer in battle, potentially leading you to that ultimate W.

The Interweaver, on the other hand, will decrease the cooldowns of your spells by almost 20 percent and give you extra power on your LMB attacks, so you’re not useless against actual opponents. In combination, these two items make Elluna a formidable Hunter in her own right, giving her both better heals and extra damage output.

Best Elluna teams in SUPERVIVE

Hunters such as Oath are great in combination with Elluna. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Since Elluna is a squishy healer with no real damage of her own, she needs some proper frontlining and DPS to be useful. In a duo squad, I’d pair her with either Brall or Hudson, who are beyond fantastic, especially the latter. Hudson is really tanky and has immense DPS, and with Elluna’s healing, he’ll decimate all opponents you come across.

In a proper four-player squad, Elluna works best with the likes of Shrike and Felix, who can do tons of damage and disrupt the enemies, whereas Oath is the perfect tank to take with Elluna due to his own great healing and protection. As I’ve said, Brall and Hudson also work extremely well, no matter the format, while Bishop and Joule are fantastic options as well.

