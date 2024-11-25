Best Shiv build in SUPERVIVE

There’s nothing more satisfying than pulling off a high-skill combo to delete your opponent quickly, and with Shiv, you can do just that. She’s a fighter hunter in SUPERVIVE that requires a decent amount of mechanical skill to play but rewards you with high damage and mobility.

Here’s everything you need to know about Shiv in SUPERVIVE, including her abilities, best items, and teams.

All Shiv abilities in SUPERVIVE

Fight in style. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just like any hunter in SUPERVIVE, Shiv has her own unique playstyle. As a point-blank duelist, she relies on fast movement and precise use of her abilities. Missing your combo might mean you have to back out of a fight and wait until your abilities go off cooldown.

Here are all of Shiv’s abilities in SUPERVIVE:

Master Assassin (Passive): Deal increased damage with each Arcslinger hit.

Deal increased damage with each Arcslinger hit. Arcslinger (LMB): Fire a bolt from the pistol, applying one stack of Master Assassin.

Fire a bolt from the pistol, applying one stack of Master Assassin. Chain Bolas (RMB): Throw a bolas that deals damage and Grounds your target. If bolas hits two enemies, both are Stunned.

Throw a bolas that deals damage and Grounds your target. If bolas hits two enemies, both are Stunned. Quickflip (Shift): Dash and Empower your next Arcslinger shot. Hitting the Empowered shot resets Quickflip’s cooldown.

Dash and Empower your next Arcslinger shot. Hitting the Empowered shot resets Quickflip’s cooldown. Farstep Dagger (Q): Throw a dagger. After six seconds, Shiv must teleport to the dagger. Recast the ability to teleport early.

Throw a dagger. After six seconds, Shiv must teleport to the dagger. Recast the ability to teleport early. Fusillade (R): Fire a barrage at enemies around you, dealing bonus damage and applying Anti-Heal near the edge of the AoE. Resets Quickflip’s cooldown and grants one more Quickflip charge while Fusillade is active.

Shiv’s main combo is Quickflip followed by Arcslinger. Use your Quickflip to dash and Empower your Arcslinger, then land your LMB to reset Quickflip’s cooldown. By landing every Arcslinger shot, you can keep dashing around the opponents and deal serious damage.

Empowered Arcslinger deals bonus damage to targets at 450 units range or more. You can see the range on the attack’s targeting line. Targets past the yellow diamond mark will receive bonus damage, so remember to manage your distance.

Don’t get too close. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chain Bolas is a great way to initiate a fight. Even if you only hit one enemy, they will still get Grounded, making it easier for you to land the first few shots. Farstep Dagger is your mobility tool to flee or close the distance when fighting against long-range hunters like Shrike. One of the cool combos you can pull off is to throw your Farstep Dagger toward the enemy, Quickflip, then teleport to the dagger and immediately fire the Empowered Arcslinger.

Finally, the Fusillade is a more situational ability. You can use it to deal damage if you’re up close or use it to refresh Quickflip and get back to executing the normal combo. Most of the time, staying in the active Fusillade is dangerous except when you want to clean up the kill.

Best Shiv ability priority in SUPERVIVE

The ability you want to get to level three is the Quickflip to get cooldown reduction in case you miss your Empowered Arcslinger, which will happen at some point regardless of how good your mechanics are.

Here’s Shiv’s ability leveling priority:

Quickflip Chain Bolas Fusillade Farstep Dagger

Unlock all abilities, starting with Quickflip, and then invest as much as possible into it. You also want to get Chain Bolas to level two, as it allows the bolas to travel for 100 additional units after hitting the first enemy, making it easier to hit two targets and stun them.

Best Shiv items in SUPERVIVE

Time to put it into 6th. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shiv is one of the characters who can always spam her movement ability, allowing her to take advantage of the corresponding items. They allow her to stay on the move and get additional stat boosts by using Quickflip.

You want to start with the Damage starting equipment and get the following items:

Base item Evolution Stats Passive Vampiric Blade Swiftblade +170 Ability Power

+Nine percent Omnivamp Moving and attacking builds charges. At 100 charges, the next attack deals +20 damage, grants a decaying burst of 75 speed, and heals 50. Quickblade Turbo Booster +170 Ability Power

+34 Movement Speed After using a movement ability, gain 50 decaying movement speed for two seconds.

The first item you want is Swiftblade (Vampiric Blade), which comes with a passive that deals extra damage, grants movement speed, and heals when you get enough stacks by moving and landing hits. Keep in mind that using Quickflip doesn’t give any extra Swiftblade stacks.

You also want to get Turbo Booster (Quickblade) to have an almost constant movement speed increase due to your Quickflip spam. These two items allow you to stay fast on the battlefield and deal extra damage.

Alternatively, you can go for Interweaver (Tech Blade), which fires a seeking missile that deals damage when using an LMB attack after casting an ability. Considering your main combo is Shift + LMB, this is a solid damage increase for Shiv, but you trade off Movement Speed that synergizes well with the Swiftblade.

Best Shiv teams in SUPERVIVE

Line ’em up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a burst fighter, Shiv needs someone who can control the battlefield and chip away at the enemy’s health. A frontliner like Felix can be a good pick to deal extra damage and pull in enemies. You can also go for Elluna to get more sustainability or any hunter with crowd-control abilities to make landing those Empowered Arcslinger shots easier.

