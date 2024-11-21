SUPERVIVE open beta patch notes: All the biggest changes

SUPERVIVE, the new and shiny MOBA-battle royale hybrid, has officially launched into its open beta. Crafted by Riot Games veterans, it has led many to compare it to League of Legends—along with several other games.

The open beta was also followed by a major update to the game’s core features, so here is our comprehensive list of all the biggest improvements.

SUPERVIVE open beta release patch notes

You can refer friends for extra rewards

SUPERVIVE features a vast array of Hunters which players can choose. Image via Theorycraft

With the launch of the open beta, the SUPERVIVE developers added back the “Refer-a-Friend” feature, which can now be fully utilized from within the game itself. Referring friends to play SUPERVIVE with you nets you extra points to spend. Additionally, playing with said friends results in a bonus reward after each match, letting you eventually accrue enough points for exclusive cosmetics.

Quests, new player queues, and gameplay expansions

Fighting creeps is just as important as fighting other players. Image via Theorycraft Games

With the addition of the Quest system, players will now be visited by an ominous aviary being offering them a selection of three missions which they can fulfil throughout the match. These quests grant rewards in the forms of weapons and buffs, and are overall a great addition that expands the gameplay loop.

Since the game has launched into its open beta, new players now have a tailored first match that lets them respawn multiple times during battle, thus allowing them to learn the game’s mechanics and features. New players are often left in the dust by many video games, especially ones of this kind, so it’s great to see developers paying attention to their new arrivals.

Overall, lots of gameplay systems have been added or revamped, significantly expanding the core of SUPERVIVE, which is already, by concept, a fun game.

The map and PVE were improved

SUPERVIVE‘s map features many chokepoints and narrow passages where players clash. Image via Theorycraft Games

The map now genuinely follows battle royale mechanics, with random chests spawning on the outer parts of biomes with curious loot hidden within them. The biomes themselves and some mechanics also received some touch-ups to make the world more reactive and better looking. PVE, being such an important aspect, has been improved with rescaled loot and XP and will now ignore players who sneak past them, so remember to hold that CTRL key when going by a nasty bunch of foes.

Items and Hunters were rebalanced

Nothing like a little balance patch. Image via Theorycraft Games

Since it was made by former Riot devs, constant rebalancing and adjustments to items and Hunters (heroes) is to be expected. Dozens of items were adjusted to bring them to a more balanced and satisfying state, while Bishop was nerfed a tad due to her being quite strong in previous test runs.

These are by no means all of the patch notes from SUPERVIVE‘s open beta release, and you can check all of them on the devs’ Steam Post, while you’re busy queuing for the next match.

