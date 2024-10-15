How to play the SUPERVIVE open beta

If you’ve been looking for a chance to try out Theorycraft’s highly anticipated LoL-like multiplayer title, SUPERVIVE, now is the time. And you can get into the game’s current open beta.

As its chaotic gameplay suggests, SUPERVIVE is a concoction of three popular genres—MOBA, battle royale, and hero dhooter—in a competitive, team-based setting. From a thrilling roster of “hunters” to a bunch of cool mechanics and abilities, this free-to-play experience is built to impress the pickiest of gamers.

If our description of SUPERVIVE has got you all warmed up, luckily, it’s now available in demo form as we speak—and here’s how you can play it.

SUPERVIVE in open beta — How to download

The thrills of a top-down shooter spiced up with a touch of MOBA BR, now in open beta. Image via Theorycraft

After a couple of restricted tests, Theorycraft finally launched SUPERVIVE’s fully open beta build on Oct. 14. It’s now available for anyone to download, but only until Steam Next Fest ends on Oct. 21.

You can download the SUPERVIVE test build for free via Steam, which is the only platform eligible for the playtest. There’s no need to register your Steam account or wait for access. If you aren’t sure how to download it, just follow these steps:

Open Steam and go to the Store page. Search for SUPERVIVE and open its page. Scroll down and click on the green Download button for the demo. The download size is 5.41 GB. Once downloaded, you can launch the game like you’d do for any other title from your Steam library.

The open beta is currently available in North America, Europe, and Asia, so pretty much everyone can get a taste of SUPERVIVE this time. Also, players who participate in this test phase are entitled to a special glider skin which won’t return to the game ever again. You’ll receive the glider at the game’s official launch, scheduled for sometime in Q4 2024.

How to play SUPERVIVE: The basics

If you’ve experienced the quirks of LoL, VALORANT, or Overwatch before, you’ll likely find SUPERVIVE’s chaotic mechanics to be incredibly familiar. In a market full of shooters and MOBAs, Theorycraft has managed to craft a gripping combat experience, letting you challenge several of your gaming skills at once with and against real players.

For those wondering, here are the basics you need to know. To begin with, you pick a “hunter” (like you’d pick a hero in Overwatch, champion in LoL, or agent in VALORANT) from a roster of more than 16. Each hunter has a set of abilities you can use in combat, so you’ve got a lot of learning to do. Add to it a bunch of weapons, consumables, upgrades, mechanics, unique enemies named Creeps, a large pool of maps, and more—phew. To top it off, the battleground is in the skies, meaning you’ll have a top-down view on your enemies. Well, at least the win condition is straightforward—just be the last man standing.

The game currently features three multiplayer modes—Squads (battle royale against teams of four), Duos (battle royale against teams of two), and Arena (four vs. four fast-paced mode in tightly-packed quarters). Theorycraft promises to add special modes based on events, too.

Thankfully, Theorycraft has a bunch of practice modes, including one against AI opponents, for you to try before you jump into a real game against enemies.

