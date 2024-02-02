Category:
Suicide Squad

Who is Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

She's the boss.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 07:00 am
Amanda Waller looking at the Suicide Squad.
Image via Rocksteady Games

In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you’ll get used to obeying orders from Amanda Waller. But if you’re unfamiliar with the comics or Suicide Squad movies, you might be unaware of who she actually is.

Recommended Videos

At the beginning of the game, after completing the tutorial section, you’re quickly introduced to Waller. She plants a bomb inside each Suicide Squad member, then bosses them around for most of the story. But, little is known about the character herself. With so many questions and so few answers, here’s everything we know about Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, given her history in the DC Comics.

Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League history

Like many other characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Amanda Waller isn’t given a proper introduction. She simply walks into Arkham Asylum, where our four antiheroes are held, and after getting leverage over them, sends them on their mission and oversees their tasks for the rest of the game.

Amanda Waller looking to her right.
You don’t want to mess with Amanda Waller. Image via Rocksteady Studios

Those familiar with Suicide Squad or DC comics should need no introduction to Waller. She’s a ruthless, high-ranking government official at the helm of an agency called A.R.G.U.S., which also appears in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

In the comics, movies, and the newest Rocksteady game, Waller is a merciless boss of the Suicide Squad, otherwise known as Task Force X. She gives out tasks, monitors their operations, and occasionally triggers bombs in members’ heads if they turn out to be disloyal and disobey orders. In previous iterations, she was portrayed by renowned actresses like Angela Bassett and Viola Davis, and in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, she’s played by Debra Wilson.

Waller’s role remains unchanged for the majority of Suicide Squad’s story, hinting she might make a comeback once Rocksteady Games starts adding new content.

related content
Read Article How to claim Care Package rewards in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
care package in suicide squad kill the justice league
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
How to claim Care Package rewards in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Can you play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo?
The members of the Suicide Squad looking out on Metropolis.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Can you play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How is Batman back in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
An image of brainwashed Batman from Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
How is Batman back in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League season one: All new characters, weapons, and boss fights
An image of the alternate universe version of the Joker from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League season one: All new characters, weapons, and boss fights
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League endgame content, explained
Characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League traveling to a new dimension.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League endgame content, explained
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to claim Care Package rewards in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
care package in suicide squad kill the justice league
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
How to claim Care Package rewards in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Can you play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo?
The members of the Suicide Squad looking out on Metropolis.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Can you play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo?
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How is Batman back in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
An image of brainwashed Batman from Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
How is Batman back in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League season one: All new characters, weapons, and boss fights
An image of the alternate universe version of the Joker from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League season one: All new characters, weapons, and boss fights
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League endgame content, explained
Characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League traveling to a new dimension.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League endgame content, explained
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 2, 2024

Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.