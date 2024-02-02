Who is Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you’ll get used to obeying orders from Amanda Waller. But if you’re unfamiliar with the comics or Suicide Squad movies, you might be unaware of who she actually is.

At the beginning of the game, after completing the tutorial section, you’re quickly introduced to Waller. She plants a bomb inside each Suicide Squad member, then bosses them around for most of the story. But, little is known about the character herself. With so many questions and so few answers, here’s everything we know about Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, given her history in the DC Comics.

Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League history

Like many other characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Amanda Waller isn’t given a proper introduction. She simply walks into Arkham Asylum, where our four antiheroes are held, and after getting leverage over them, sends them on their mission and oversees their tasks for the rest of the game.

You don’t want to mess with Amanda Waller. Image via Rocksteady Studios

Those familiar with Suicide Squad or DC comics should need no introduction to Waller. She’s a ruthless, high-ranking government official at the helm of an agency called A.R.G.U.S., which also appears in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

In the comics, movies, and the newest Rocksteady game, Waller is a merciless boss of the Suicide Squad, otherwise known as Task Force X. She gives out tasks, monitors their operations, and occasionally triggers bombs in members’ heads if they turn out to be disloyal and disobey orders. In previous iterations, she was portrayed by renowned actresses like Angela Bassett and Viola Davis, and in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, she’s played by Debra Wilson.

Waller’s role remains unchanged for the majority of Suicide Squad’s story, hinting she might make a comeback once Rocksteady Games starts adding new content.