How to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League early using New Zealand trick

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League officially launches on Feb. 2, but players can jump into early access on Jan. 30. With the dates approaching rapidly, many have wondered whether you can play it using the New Zealand trick.

Recommended Videos

It’s one of the oldest tricks in the books. New Zealand players are often the first to jump into new games due to the earlier time zone. For years, players have tried switching their regions to New Zealand to make the most out of this. But it doesn’t always work.

Here’s how to play Suicide Squad early with the “New Zealand trick.”

How to play Suicide Squad early on Xbox using the New Zealand trick

The trick works on Xbox. Image via Rocksteady Games

The New Zealand trick is simple on Xbox. All you need to do to play Suicide Squad early is to follow these simple steps.

Open the Settings menu

Select “System”

Select “Language & Location”

Set your location to New Zealand

Restart your console

How to play Suicide Squad early on PlayStation using the New Zealand trick

PlayStation 5 players will, unfortunately, have to sit tight and wait patiently because the New Zealand trick doesn’t work on the Sony console. You can’t change your region after setting up your PS account.

If you’re eager to play Suicide Squad earlier on the PS5, however, you can create a new account with a different email and set it to the New Zealand region.

How to play Suicide Squad early on PC using the New Zealand trick

Proceed at your own risk. Image via Rocksteady Studios

It’s tough using the New Zealand trick on a PC without a VPN. If you want to play Suicide Squad early, you can invest in a VPN, but they’re often unreliable, risky, and expensive. We advise you to wait until the game releases on Jan. 30.