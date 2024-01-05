Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass subscribers might be wondering whether they can play the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League when it releases on Feb. 2, 2024.

Kill the Justice League has had some controversy surrounding it, but there are still plenty of players—including Xbox gamers— looking forward to playing as the Suicide Squad as they explore Metropolis and cause some chaos.

With this in mind, let’s dive into whether Xbox players will be able to jump into Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on the Xbox Game Pass.

Will Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League be released on Xbox Game Pass?

No, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will not be immediately available on the Xbox Game Pass when it comes out at the beginning of February. The platforms it will be coming to at launch are the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PCs.

Will Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League come to Xbox Game Pass at a later date?

Suicide Squad won’t be available on the Xbox Game Pass straight away, but that could change in the future. Image via Rocksteady Studios.

There is no way to know for sure if there are plans to release the game on the Xbox Game Pass, but there is a chance that it could land on the subscription service after the initial launch.

The developer behind Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League—Rocksteady Studios—is well known for its Batman: Arkham game series. The third game in the franchise, Batman: Arkham Knight, is currently available on the Xbox Game Pass. Suicide Squad is part of the Arkham game universe created by Rocksteady, which at least lets us know that the developer is no stranger to having its games readily available to download via the Xbox Game Pass.

There are other games Warner Bros. Games—the publishers of the Suicide Squad game—available on the Game Pass, too, such as the other DC Comics game, Gotham Knights. This suggests that there is at least a small chance that Suicide Squad could come to the Xbox Game Pass at some point, but it is too early to tell when that could be (or if it will happen at all).

All in all, the possibility of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League making its way onto the Xbox via the Xbox Game Pass after the initial launch window seems to be relatively likely, but we will have to wait and see.

If you are an Xbox gamer, and you don’t want to wait to see if the game comes to the Game Pass, you can pre-order the game right now or buy it upon release from the Microsoft Store via your Xbox console or online.