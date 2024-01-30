Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has arrived, and you may be wondering how to play co-op multiplayer.

Unlike the Batman Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an online adventure that can be played alongside friends and other players. But given this is a new feature for players experienced with the Arkham games, you may be stuck on the process.

Read on to learn how to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League co-op multiplayer.

How to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with friends

Squad up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can play with friends in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you need to progress through the initial part of the story. From my experience, this takes around half an hour to 45 minutes. You’ll know when you can invite friends because you’ll see a prompt appear on the screen showing you the feature has been unlocked.

Once you’ve unlocked the ability to play co-op multiplayer in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you can invite players to your session through the following steps:

Open the pause menu

Select an empty character spot and click Invite, or invite players directly through social menus on your specific platform

You don’t have to wait until your friends or invited players join in the menu screen, however, as you can continue to play and they’ll drop in when ready. However, if you’re in the endgame content, you may have to wait to launch the session, depending on the activity.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League also supports crossplay and cross-platform progression, so you can invite players no matter the platform they are on, or you can continue your progress on another platform if you wish.

You can also adjust your multiplayer session to be “Open to Friends,” allowing friends to join in whenever they like, or “Open to Public,” which enables random players to search and join your session.

How many players can play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League co-op?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can be played by up to four players co-operatively, and the game supports jump-in co-op—meaning your friends and other players can join and leave whenever they like, depending on your session settings.

You do not need to be at the same point of the story to play co-op in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. For example, if you’re in Chapter Two and your friend is in Chapter Three, you can still join them and your progress will be saved. When you return to your world and complete Chapter Two, you can skip through the parts of Chapter Three you already completed.

If you don’t have a full squad in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you can switch characters. In a two-player co-op session, each player will have a second character they can switch to. In a three-player session, the host can switch to another character.