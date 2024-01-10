Fighting as the newest Suicide Squad member just isn’t as fun without your crossplay friends by your side. Having the opportunity to move your content cross-platform will put you above your peers without having to start from scratch.

Here is everything you need to know about crossplay, cross-platform, and cross-progression in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League crossplay or cross-platform?

What friends will you make along the way? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Warner Bros. Games

Rocksteady Studios, the developer of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, confirmed on the official FAQ page that the game will include crossplay and cross-platform. Releasing in early access on Jan. 30, 2024, and worldwide on Feb. 2, Kill the Justice League is an online exclusive experience that’ll add a solo story mode post-launch. Being exclusively online at the time of release, those without an internet connection will not be able to play the game until an offline mode is created.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League includes an offline and online co-op mode, allowing you to play with friends on different platforms. You can become a member of the infamous DC team on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows. Although you aren’t forced to play the game with others, you must have an internet connection to complete the main story.

Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League support cross-progression?

Alongside crossplay, Kill the Justice League offers cross-progression across different platforms. You’ll have access to content you previously obtained on your profile, accessible on another platform. This will include premium battle pass purchases because they are tied to your Kill the Justice League account.

The battle pass purchases do not affect gameplay as they are used as cosmetic items to alter your character’s appearance as you wreak havoc across the DC Universe.