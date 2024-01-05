Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League system requirements: PC specifications

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is right around the corner, and a crucial bit of preparation for PC players is to ensure their system can run the game.

Console players need not worry about the system requirements, but if you’re on PC, you’ll want to ensure you can play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League efficiently before the release date on Feb. 2, 2024, to make sure there are no unwelcome surprises on launch day.

Whether you’re planning to tackle the Justice League alone or are grouping up with friends, you can find the minimum and recommended PC system requirements below.

Minimum PC system requirements for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Make sure you’re prepared. Image via Rocksteady

The minimum requirements are what you need to launch and play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on minimum settings without issues. Anything below the specs may not be able to launch the game or will encounter major issues with gameplay.

While the minimum PC requirements will not give you the best visuals or performance, you will at least be able to enjoy the game. You can see the minimum PC requirements for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League below, as shown by Steam.

Operating System: Windows 10 (64 Bit)

Windows 10 (64 Bit) Processor: Equivalent of Intel i5-84000 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.20 GHz

Graphics: Equivalent of Nvidia GTA 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

Equivalent of Nvidia GTA 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 65 GB available space

65 GB available space RAM: 16 GB

Recommended PC system requirements for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

If your PC setup meets the recommended system requirements for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you should be able to run the game smoothly with the medium to highest visual settings. The recommended specs are: