Yes, xQc is still going to do his mega Twitch subathon, but one thing’s holding him up

Twitch star Felix “xQc” Lengyel has been taalking about hosting a subathon for some time now. He confirmed it was in the works in March 2022, following Ludwig Ahgren’s huge subathon taking the internet by storm a year before that, and has even brainstormed some ideas to spice it up including length and locations.

But, six months have passed since then, and it still hasn’t come to fruition. Turns out, there’s a reason why, and it’s not exactly what you might expect.

During his stream on Oct. 5, he told KaiCenat the first reason is because he already streams for long hours and a subathon wouldn’t be too different from his usual schedule.

The second, and more jaw-dropping reason, is because xQc’s concerned about letting his hundreds of thousands streaming fans see the full extent of his sleep issues.

“I have sleep problems,” said xQc. “So, I want to sleep on stream, but I fucking can’t. Like, if I slept on stream, it would be really bad.”

As for what makes it so bad, he touched on that too.

“I wake up and shit. I scream and yell,” he explained. “I don’t want to show that. It’s really fucking awkward. It’s really weird. Bro, I like, break walls and shit like that. Like, commonly.” KaiCenat asked xQc if he thinks some kind of underlying anger issue is causing the problem, but xQc insisted there isn’t.

“Nope. I just wake up in a state of hysteria,” xQc then explained.

According to MayClinic, this could be tied to what is known as REM sleep behavior disorder.

It’s caused by nerve pathways in the brain that stop muscles from moving in REM sleep becoming active when they shouldn’t be. Symptoms include punching, kicking, and thrashing around in response to violent dreams, and even extend to talking, screaming, and yelling – all of which seem applicable to xQc’s case.

Based on this revelation, it’s unclear when xQc will host a subathon.

It’s not something he wants people to see, and could put him in a scenario where he damages equipment. But it’s still on the cards for the top Twitch star.