XQc on Overwatch 2: ‘It’s the same game’

The former OWL pro gave his take on Overwatch 2.

During a Twitch livestream today, xQc gave fans his first impressions of Overwatch 2.

After watching a test PvP video featuring several Overwatch League Pros, the popular Twitch streamer briefly shared his thoughts on the gameplay.

“It’s the same game,” xQc said. “I don’t know how I feel about this.” The French Canadian steamer seemed almost taken aback by the game’s similarities to its predecessor.

The general consensus of the video seemed to agree. XQc even commented on the lopsided like-to-dislike ratio.

“Holy shit why is it only dislikes?” xQc said. “I saw the comments, a lot of them were pretty rude.”

The streamer has a long history with the Overwatch franchise. Before becoming a full-time streamer, xQc played on the Dallas Fuel as the main tank during the Overwatch League’s inaugural season. His time as an Overwatch pro was short lived; after several suspensions xQc was ultimately cut from the team.

The 25-year-old landed on his feet, however. After pursuing the path of a full-time streamer, he has become one of the largest individuals on the platform. Growing an audience of over 9.3 million followers on Twitch, xQc has reached the top of the streaming world but routinely returns back to Overwatch.

Though Overwatch 2 has been postponed due to issues in hero balancing, the sequel is set to be played in the next competitive season of the Overwatch League. This will give fans an opportunity to preview the game before getting to play it themselves. The final competitive game on the original Overwatch title saw the Shanghai Dragons lift the OWL Championship.

All heroes, maps, and most abilities are expected to make the leap from Overwatch to Overwatch 2. Despite the addition of some unique maps and heroes, this has led many fans to the same conclusion xQc reached.