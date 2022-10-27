Fatphobia has been a hot topic in the last few days since Taylor Swift was slammed for doing what some believed was promoting fatphobia in her ‘Anti-Hero’ music video, which has since been edited.

It was only a matter of time before conversation found its way on Twitch, and as one of the more outspoken streamers on the platform, Felix “xQc” Lengyel dove into it during his stream.

The juicer warlord was furious it’s even a thing, and even went as far as calling himself fatphobic. It’s something he’s been accused of before. Many of those claims from fans started after he called a female avatar in VRChat a “big whale.”

This time, however, xQc said it himself to prove a point.

“If you like girls a certain size, it’s fair enough, right?” he said “So, if the girls are all above that size, and you say no to all of them, and they’re saying, ‘Oh my god! You’re being fatphobic!’ Well, I don’t like any girls that are past my threshold. If that makes me fatphobic, then yeah, I’m fucking fatphobic, bitch ass.”

The energized star taunted those who disagree and then played his trump card—likening it to women who have a cut-off point when it comes to dating men who they feel aren’t tall enough.

“At least in a lot of cases people can do something about them being bigger or not. But people think it’s okay, way more okay, to say, okay he’s too short. He’s way too short. And you want to know something about height? You can’t change it. You’re stuck there,” he scoffed.

“So, why is being fatphobic a big fucking deal when most people can fix it, whereas everyone hates on people that are shorter when they can’t fix it. It’s so stupid.”

xQc’s fans dissected the topic on social media, and the overwhelming majority agreed with him. It seems like his point rang true for a lot of people—especially after the example he provided.

Hasan Piker was on the same page, too. But, the debate is still raging on.