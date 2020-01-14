XQc gets riled up after viewer criticizes his decisions in Red Dead Redemption

XQc was the most-watched Twitch streamer in the Just Chatting category last year, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s particularly agreeable—and a clip from his stream yesterday proves as much.

Going over some of the end-game cutscenes in Red Dead Redemption, xQc’s chat took issue with a decision that the streamer made when he was doing a playthrough. And a donor made sure he knew that with a rather explicit message that suggested xQc deserved to die.

As one might expect, xQc didn’t take too kindly to the suggestion that he deserved to be killed.

This is why we don’t play stories Clip of xQcOW Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by FlashJoshGordon

“I played the game, and I clicked one of two options,” he said. “Therefore, I should be killed in real life, and I have no values or virtue.”

Quickly turning his frustration from his Twitch chat to the game itself, xQc started yelling and shaking his computer monitor.

“This is why nobody plays your fucking game,” he said. “I’m sorry. We don’t play those here. Fuck man. It’s so fucking stupid. I’m so trigger.”

Earlier in his stream, xQc was pleading with his chat trying to explain that many of them saw his end-game decision to be the “wrong” one because they all previously saw the cutscenes and knew the outcomes, something he didn’t know.

XQc has spent 7.5 hours airing Red Dead Redemption on his stream in the past two weeks with an average of more than 18,000 viewers.