2022 has been a massive year for Kai Cenat. The 20-year-old Twitch star has recently become the second-most subscribed streamer on the platform on Aug. 27, trailing only behind modern site king Felix “xQc” Lengyel.

But while most people celebrated his success, a horde of vocal haters made negative comments about him on social media, and xQc called them out for it.

The comments didn’t contain any racial slurs. However, they downplayed his popularity, mocked his content, mocked his community, and more. Some users deemed the reaction as racist, and xQc agreed.

He said they feel “threatened” by his success, so they insult his achievements to feel better about themselves. He claimed some acted that way because he’s Black.

Screengrab via Kai Cenat on Twitch

“I’m just gonna say it, man. I’ll give you another reason why people act like some hoes about it. It’s because he’s Black,” said the French-Canadian star. “Yeah, I fucking said it, man. I actually said it!”

xQc doubled down and hurled insults at them. “Some bitch ass suckers are malding that some Black people are climbing in a bunch of places. They’re malding, and they don’t know how to word their dogshit.”

Another Black streamer who has enjoyed breakthrough success this year is IShowSpeed. He is the fastest-growing streamer on YouTube and was the most-watched steamer on the Google-owned platform in June.

xQc was likely referring to his and Cenat’s meteoric rise and the French-Canadian star said he couldn’t wait for more Black streamers to find success on Twitch and YouTube because he’d love to see haters “mald” at seeing them on the front page.

Asmongold also weighed in on the initial reactions to Kai Cenat’s streaming success. But, rather than taking a swipe at haters, the MMO titan criticized Twitch for not making a big deal about it, which he feels they should have.

After all, Cenat’s popularity boom is remarkable. He has more subscribers than veteran streamers like Hasan and NICKMERCS, and his YouTube profile is growing, too.