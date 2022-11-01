WoW caster Eiya scares viewers with elaborate Halloween prank

For some people, Halloween is more than just a holiday made for children who want to load up on candy. And last night, WoW streamer Eiya showed an impressive amount of dedication to spooky festivities with a spectacularly produced scare.

Known more for her efforts as an on-air broadcaster during esports events, Eiya doesn’t typically reel in tons of viewers. But last night, her 95-minute stream averaged close to 500 viewers, according to Streams Charts.

And she made sure that it was worth everyone’s time.

I made my Twitch chat believe I was being haunted by ghosts live on stream!



I broadcasted this all live on Twitch, no edits were made for this post.



Happy Halloween 💀👻🎃 pic.twitter.com/MMOU72EVSs — Liquid Eiya (@EiyaWoW) November 1, 2022

In an attempt to convince viewers that her stream was somehow haunted, Eiya began to act like she had lost control of her stream. She started talking about how her computer was doing weird things and said that her broadcast software was acting like it had a mind of its own.

As the computer seemingly took over, Eiya noticed that her stream started to include a camera angle that she previously didn’t know existed. Turning around to investigate, Eiya looked confused and a little bit spooked out. But that was only the start.

Once she rotated back to look at her computer again, the last thing her viewers saw was a startled gasp from Eiya before the stream seemingly went down—or did it?

For another 40 or so seconds, various well-produced shots showed what can only be described as something from a horror film. Scratchy-looking video perfectly complemented ominous audio that left viewers in suspense.

The last anyone saw of Eiya didn’t quite seem to be her. It almost looked as if she was possessed as her broadcast cut off to a blank black screen that said “stream unavailable.”