Will Kai Cenat get banned on Twitch for assisting ban evasion?

Kai Cenat has continued to toe the line on what could potentially get him suspended on Twitch less than a week into his 30-day subathon.

Late last week, Cenat appeared to have accidentally let a female content creator on his broadcast that was banned on Twitch, and last night, he seemed to have called another creator that is indefinitely banned on the platform.

IShowSpeed is the most-watched YouTube Gaming streamer in 2022, but he previously streamed on Twitch before he was indefinitely banned in late 2021 for “sexual coercion or intimidation,” according to a screenshot he posted to Twitter.

Speed reportedly had some relationship troubles, and on stream, Cenat seemingly called him to provide emotional support. Prior to making the call, Cenat said he was going to “check on my boy Speed,” before quickly editing himself.

“Not Speed, uh, John,” he said. Cenat then looked through his phone for a moment before apparently calling someone. Though he continually referred to the person as “John,” he later mentioned both Speed and this ambiguous “John” character had gone through a breakup.

Though viewers could hear the person on the other end of the line, it was difficult to discern if it was genuinely iShowSpeed or not.

It’s unclear if Twitch has grounds to suspend Cenat for ban evasion based on the general lack of proof the platform has regarding whether or not Cenat truly called iShowSpeed. However, if that conversation truly was with Speed, it would be grounds for a suspension based on the platform’s ban evasion rules. According to Twitch’s rules, streamers are not allowed to have banned streamers on their channels. Bringing them on is grounds for a ban.

This isn’t the first time Cenat has flirted with ban evasion. After swiftly removing a woman from his stream who he found out was banned on Twitch, Cenat gave a long-winded rant about how ban evasion is against the rules before pausing and saying “free DEO.”

DEO is an abbreviation used to refer to BruceDropEmOff, who was recently banned from the platform following a ban evasion controversy of his own.