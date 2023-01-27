Why was BruceDropEmOff banned from Twitch?

BruceDropEmOff is a popular Twitch streamer and former member of the streaming organization OTK. On Jan. 26, 2023, Bruce’s alternate streaming channel, dubbed OffMePordecurb, was banned, leaving many viewers concerned that the streamer’s main channel may be in jeopardy.

Prior to Bruce’s sudden ban, the streamer notably departed from the streaming collective One True King. Bruce said he left the organization in part due to OTK’s recent controversies surrounding former co-owners Mizkif and Rich Campbell, saying that he faced backlash for continuing to align with OTK.

Several days later, Bruce called Mizkif “weird” and claimed that the streamer took advantage of his loyalty after allegedly receiving a text from Mizkif of unknown content. Later on, Bruce continued his tirade against Mizkif and his viewers, receiving a ban hours later. This puzzling series of events has left viewers of both Mizkif and Bruce, as well as simply interested onlookers, confused.

BruceDropEmOff’s ban from Twitch, explained

BruceDropEmOff was banned twice on Twitch within one day. First, Bruce’s alternate account, OffMePordecurb, was likely banned due to hate speech. While continuing to address his issue with Mizkif and OTK, Bruce used the word “cracker,” which is considered a slur under Twitch’s terms of service.

The validity of “cracker” being a slur is a hotly contested issue on Twitch. Political commentator and fellow streamer Hasan Piker was notably banned for the same reason, largely leading the initial discourse over the issue. Bruce seemed to be aware that he could possibly be banned for the infraction, saying only seconds after “if they ban me for that, so be it.”

After being banned, Bruce later appeared on his main channel. Several hours after making this appearance, Bruce’s main channel was also banned. Ban evasion is another violation of Twitch’s terms of service, wherein a banned online user attempts to circumvent their ban, most often through using another unbanned account on the platform.

Indefinite ban for telling the racist off, we live in a world where you can't speak the the truth. — Bruce Ray (@raycondones) January 27, 2023

Whether intentional or not, both of Bruce’s channels are now banned from Twitch. Bruce later revealed on Twitter that he has been struck with an indefinite ban. While the creator can continue making content across his various other social media platforms, including YouTube, the streamer cannot make an appearance on his or anyone else’s Twitch channels for the foreseeable future.