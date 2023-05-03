Latest BruceDropEmOff Twitch ban signals potential move to Kick

BruceDropEmOff was hit with his fourth ban on Twitch today, and in a Twitter post, the former One True King (OTK) member suggested the discipline could lead to some kind of action on his part.

“Oh y’all know what’s next,” he said in a retweet of a post by StreamerBans.

While his post is extremely ambiguous, the creator has regularly flirted with moving off of Twitch due to disciplinary measures taken against him, and many observers online have regularly speculated that Bruce could be among the creators who ultimately leave Twitch in favor of the newer streaming platform Kick, which has significantly more relaxed rule enforcement.

Oh y'all know what's next https://t.co/XcfW3Rmka9 — Bruce Ray (@raycondones) May 3, 2023

Bruce did not confirm he’s moving to Kick, but there is a verified BruceDropEmOff channel on the platform, suggesting he very well could join the likes of Adin Ross and chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura.

Bruce did not disclose his reason for being banned today, but one user on Twitter responded to his tweet with a video of him using the N-word with a hard “R” on stream recently. The person claimed he was banned for that usage of the racial slur, and in a reply, Bruce himself said he would “do it all over again.”

The reply suggested that not only is Bruce not sorry for his action, but that even if that was the reason for his ban, he doesn’t seem to care all that much. While many minorities on Twitch are given leeway regarding their use of racial slurs that pertain to their ethnicity, the platform made it clear with a post to Twitter in 2020 that the use of the hard “R” when saying the N-word is unacceptable on the platform regardless of who is using it.

We’ve had questions about the use of the N word on Twitch. Use with a hard R is not allowed, period. We also automatically block the word across Twitch including in chat. — Twitch (@Twitch) December 19, 2020

Bruce’s issues with Twitch stem from a month-long ban on the platform for ban evasion earlier this year after he spoke out against people harassing him online during a stream to his alternate channel. The alternate channel was banned, and when Bruce went to stream to his main channel afterward, he was subsequently banned there as well.