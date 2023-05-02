Where does Adin Ross stream?

If you, like me, find it difficult to know where content creators are streaming nowadays with so many platforms available, know that you’re not alone. Controversial streamer Adin Ross fits one of these cases as he left Twitch in late February 2023 after being banned for the seventh time in January.

Leaving Twitch is always a hard decision for streamers if they grow their platform on the Amazon-owned website because not every subscriber will follow them to their new place. We saw this happen with Ninja, one of the bigger names in the streaming scene back in 2019 when he left Twitch for new platform Mixer and saw his viewership decline by 33 percent.

Likewise, Ross has been streaming on a new platform since February and has signed an exclusivity deal, meaning he won’t come back to Twitch anytime soon. So what does that mean for viewers?

Where to find Adin Ross’ stream

Ross has signed an exclusivity deal with the new streaming platform Kick, which is co-owned by notable content creator Trainwreck. Ross experimented streaming on Kick after his latest Twitch ban and praised Trainwreck’s platform for not having “terms of service,” which would allow him to do anything he wanted, but that’s not entirely true.

Related: The main differences between Twitch’s and Kick’s guidelines

So, if you want to catch one of Ross’ streams, you need to go to Kick instead of Twitch. Kick is yet to implement a feature that allows users to get a notification every time the streamers they follow go live. Unfortunately, Ross doesn’t have a streaming schedule in his description, so you have to check Kick every now and then to see if he’s online there.