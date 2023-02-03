Kai Cenat flawlessly averts swatting attempt during subathon

The everpresent, dangerous nature of swatting on Twitch frequently forces content creators to adjust their behavior and planning for streams and events. But last night, Kai Cenat masterfully showed how well a swatting attempt can be handled without skipping a beat on stream.

Streaming from a new home in Los Angeles, Cenat seemingly had a swat call against him last night, but the only way viewers even found out was because of someone in an officer’s uniform walking by the computer camera after Kai stepped away for a moment.

Sitting at his computer, Cenat told his chatroom that he was going to step away for a moment to go get some food, but he was gone for a weird amount of time to just get food. Playing music to entertain his viewers while he was gone, a uniformed man walked across the screen, raising alarms for those in chat. The man then walked back across the room and was never seen again.

When Kai came back a few minutes later, he admitted that he had been swatted, but he didn’t want to play up the situation for obvious reasons. To some extent, however, he couldn’t help himself because of how well it was handled.

“W security,” he said. “I’ve got a whole bunch of security outside so they’d seen it and shit like that. They called it before [police came in]. … yeah there was no food. I just got a text that we were getting swatted so you see how I finessed it? I said, ‘yo, hold on,’ put Party Rockers on, came back, we’re back on track.”

Trying to move on with his night, Kai added just one more comment by complimenting the L.A.P.D. for the way they handled the situation by making quick work of a required sweep of the house without it causing a scene or hindering his stream.

“Shout out to L.A.P.D. though,” he said. “Super cool. They didn’t do anything extra. Came in, came out, that’s it.”