Who is the most popular Twitch streamer in every U.S. state?

A study by CasinoGrounds has found out who are the most popular Twitch streamers in each state of the United States, in terms of Google search.

The company analyzed Google Trends’ data from 2021 for streamers on Twitch across the 50 states to discover who is the most-searched content creator in each state. CasinoGrounds found that Pokimane is the most-searched streamer across 11 states, followed by Amouranth (10). Closing the top three is Asmongold, who topped in five states.

Image via CasinoGrounds

Curiously enough, xQc is only the most searched Twitch star in one of the 50 states, despite being the most-watched streamer on the Amazon-owned platform. On CasinoGround’s research, he is ranked below Dr Disrespect, who is the most searched in two states even though he was permanently banned from Twitch in June 2020.

The streamers that made the list create different content than each other. Tyler1, Ninja, and Dr Disrespect, for example, are focused on gaming, while the likes of xQc and Amouranth are known for their Just Chatting streams.

The most-searched-for Twitch streamer in each state