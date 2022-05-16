Who is the most popular Twitch streamer in every U.S. state?

Pokimane and Amouranth are far ahead of the others.

Screengrab via pokimane on Twitch

A study by CasinoGrounds has found out who are the most popular Twitch streamers in each state of the United States, in terms of Google search.

The company analyzed Google Trends’ data from 2021 for streamers on Twitch across the 50 states to discover who is the most-searched content creator in each state. CasinoGrounds found that Pokimane is the most-searched streamer across 11 states, followed by Amouranth (10). Closing the top three is Asmongold, who topped in five states.

Image via CasinoGrounds

Curiously enough, xQc is only the most searched Twitch star in one of the 50 states, despite being the most-watched streamer on the Amazon-owned platform. On CasinoGround’s research, he is ranked below Dr Disrespect, who is the most searched in two states even though he was permanently banned from Twitch in June 2020.

The streamers that made the list create different content than each other. Tyler1, Ninja, and Dr Disrespect, for example, are focused on gaming, while the likes of xQc and Amouranth are known for their Just Chatting streams.

The most-searched-for Twitch streamer in each state

NameStatesTotal
PokimaneAlaska, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Tennessee, and Utah11
AmouranthColorado, Colorado, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, South Carolina, Washington10
AsmongoldAlabama, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri5
NinjaIowa, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Texas4
DreamArkansas, Wisconsin, North Dakota3
MizkifIdaho, Michigan, North Carolina3
RanbooArizona, Montana2
Cr1t1kalMaine, Oklahoma2
HasanNew York, Ohio2
Dr DisrespectVermont, Wyoming2
xQcMinnesota 1
Tyler1Lousiana1
Disguised ToastWest Virginia1
FuslieVirginia1
Hikaru NakamuraNew Jersey1
TommyvInnitRhode Island1