When is Creator Clash 2? Creator Clash 2 start date and time

Creator Clash 2 is a charity influencer boxing event that will feature some of the internet’s most prominent past and present creators entering the boxing ring. The recently announced event will feature 12 fights, a substantial increase from the previous iteration, with 24 fighters in total.

Though many fighters will be making their debut in the squared circle with Creator Clash 2, others will return to add another notch to their belts. The full fight card and tale of the tape for the upcoming event can be found here.

The event will also see several additions to the pre-fight and live commentary broadcast team. Alongside MoistCr1tikal, Esfand, Wade Plemons, and Akinola Verissimo, who led the broadcast team for the original Creator Clash, Amouranth, Tony Jefferies, Markiplier, and JackSepticEye will also join the team. Returning to the card but not as a fighter, Creator Clash alumni Matt Watson is also set to perform the national anthem.

Creator Clash 2 start date and time

Creator Clash 2 will take place on April 15 in the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Though the official start time for the event has yet to be confirmed, information on the event’s ticket sales page claims that the event will start at 5pm CT.

Both in-person and online tickets, alongside a new line of Creator Clash merch, are available for purchase on the official Creator Clash website. Similar to the first event, all proceeds will be going to a variety of charities. Much like the fight card, Creator Clash 2 has massively expanded the list of charities the event will contribute to.

The event will likely last several hours since it has significantly increased the number of bouts compared to the initial Creator Clash with 12 fights scheduled throughout the night. With 24 fighters in total, Creator Clash 2 is set to be one of the most loaded influencer boxing events in history.