Full Creator Clash 2 lineup: Every matchup and tale of the tape

Creator Clash 2 has officially announced the full fight card for the second iteration of the influencer boxing event. While Creator Clash 2 will see eight returning boxers from the first event, either looking to notch their second or first win, the vast majority will be first-timers in the squared circle.
Creator Clash 2 will see a substantial increase in bouts from the previous year since the upcoming event will feature 12 bouts with 24 participating creators in total. The event is set to take place in the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on April 15. Both online and in-person tickets can be purchased on the Creator Clash website.
Though many creators will either make their boxing debut or return in Creator Clash 2, Alex Wassabi and Myth notably have gained fight experience outside of the iDubbbz-led event. Headliner Alex Wassabi convincingly took down Deji in 2022, though this will only be the creator’s second appearance in the ring.
Myth made his first boxing appearance in Ludwig’s chessboxing event. Though Myth’s match was a mixture of both boxing and chess, the former Fortnite pro left a lasting impression on audiences with his fighting prowess.
Creator Clash 2 full fight card
Jack Manifold vs. Dakota Olave
- Jack Manifold
- Age: 20
- Height: 5’9″
- Fight weight: 135 lbs
- Dakota Olave
- Age: 27
- Height: 5’7″
- Fight weight: 135 lbs
Fitz vs. I Did A Thing
- I Did A Thing
- Age: 30
- Height: 6’3″
- Fight weight: 200+ lbs
- Fitz
- Age: 26
- Height: 6’3″
- Fight weight: 200+ lbs
Jaelaray vs. Abelina Sabrina
- Jaelaray
- Age: 21
- Height: 5’2″
- Fight weight: 115 lbs
- Abelina Sabrina
- Age: 28
- Height: 5’2″
- Fight weight: 115 lbs
Dad vs. AB
- Dad
- Age: 41
- Height: 6’0″
- Fight weight: 170 lbs
- AB
- Age: 30
- Height: 6’0″
- Fight weight: 170 lbs
Leonhart vs. Crank Gameplays
- Leonhart
- Age: 36
- Height: 5’10”
- Fight weight: 155 lbs
- Crank Gameplays
- Age: 26
- Height: 5’8″
- Fight weight: 155 lbs
Mika vs. Alanah Pearce
- Mika
- Age: 28
- Height: 5’9″
- Fight weight: 165 lbs
- Alanah Pearce
- Age: 29
- Height: 5’9″
- Fight weight: 165 lbs
Arin Hanson vs. Jarvis Johnson
- Arin Hanson
- Age: 36
- Height: 6’2″
- Fight weight: 200+ lbs
- Jarvis Johnson
- Age: 30
- Height: 6’1″
- Fight weight 200+ lbs
Myth vs. Hundar
- Myth
- Age: 23
- Height: 5’11”
- Fight weight: 185 lbs
- Hundar
- Age: 39
- Height: 5’11”
- Fight weight: 185 lbs
Haley Sharpe vs. Marisha Ray
- Haley Sharpe
- Age: 20
- Height: 5’8″
- Fight weight: 140 lbs
- Marisha Ray
- Age: 33
- Height: 5’6″
- Fight weight: 140 lbs
Froggy Fresh vs. Chris Ray Gun
- Froggy Fresh
- Age: 33
- Height: 5’2″
- Fight weight: 130 lbs
- Chris Ray Gun
- Age: 29
- Height 5’4″
- Fight weight: 130 lbs
John Randall Hennigan vs. Harley (Epic Meal Time)
- John Hennigan
- Age: 43
- Height: 6’0″
- Fight weight: 200+ lbs
- Harley
- Age: 37
- Height: 6’6″
- Fight weight: 200+ lbs
iDubbbz vs. Alex Wassabi
- iDubbbz
- Age: 32
- Height: 6’1″
- Fight weight: 168 lbs
- Alex Wassabi
- Age: 32
- Height: 5’11”
- Fight weight: 168 lbs