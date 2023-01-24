Full Creator Clash 2 lineup: Every matchup and tale of the tape

Creator Clash 2 has officially announced the full fight card for the second iteration of the influencer boxing event. While Creator Clash 2 will see eight returning boxers from the first event, either looking to notch their second or first win, the vast majority will be first-timers in the squared circle.

Creator Clash 2 will see a substantial increase in bouts from the previous year since the upcoming event will feature 12 bouts with 24 participating creators in total. The event is set to take place in the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on April 15. Both online and in-person tickets can be purchased on the Creator Clash website.

Though many creators will either make their boxing debut or return in Creator Clash 2, Alex Wassabi and Myth notably have gained fight experience outside of the iDubbbz-led event. Headliner Alex Wassabi convincingly took down Deji in 2022, though this will only be the creator’s second appearance in the ring.

Myth made his first boxing appearance in Ludwig’s chessboxing event. Though Myth’s match was a mixture of both boxing and chess, the former Fortnite pro left a lasting impression on audiences with his fighting prowess.

Creator Clash 2 full fight card

Jack Manifold vs. Dakota Olave

Jack Manifold Age: 20 Height: 5’9″ Fight weight: 135 lbs

Dakota Olave Age: 27 Height: 5’7″ Fight weight: 135 lbs



Fitz vs. I Did A Thing

I Did A Thing Age: 30 Height: 6’3″ Fight weight: 200+ lbs



Fitz Age: 26 Height: 6’3″ Fight weight: 200+ lbs



Jaelaray vs. Abelina Sabrina

Jaelaray Age: 21 Height: 5’2″ Fight weight: 115 lbs



Abelina Sabrina Age: 28 Height: 5’2″ Fight weight: 115 lbs



Dad vs. AB

Dad Age: 41 Height: 6’0″ Fight weight: 170 lbs

AB Age: 30 Height: 6’0″ Fight weight: 170 lbs



Leonhart vs. Crank Gameplays

Leonhart Age: 36 Height: 5’10” Fight weight: 155 lbs



Crank Gameplays Age: 26 Height: 5’8″ Fight weight: 155 lbs



Mika vs. Alanah Pearce

Mika Age: 28 Height: 5’9″ Fight weight: 165 lbs



Alanah Pearce Age: 29 Height: 5’9″ Fight weight: 165 lbs



Arin Hanson vs. Jarvis Johnson

Arin Hanson Age: 36 Height: 6’2″ Fight weight: 200+ lbs



Jarvis Johnson Age: 30 Height: 6’1″ Fight weight 200+ lbs



Myth vs. Hundar

Myth Age: 23 Height: 5’11” Fight weight: 185 lbs



Hundar Age: 39 Height: 5’11” Fight weight: 185 lbs



Haley Sharpe vs. Marisha Ray

Haley Sharpe Age: 20 Height: 5’8″ Fight weight: 140 lbs



Marisha Ray Age: 33 Height: 5’6″ Fight weight: 140 lbs



Froggy Fresh vs. Chris Ray Gun

Froggy Fresh Age: 33 Height: 5’2″ Fight weight: 130 lbs



Chris Ray Gun Age: 29 Height 5’4″ Fight weight: 130 lbs



John Randall Hennigan vs. Harley (Epic Meal Time)

John Hennigan Age: 43 Height: 6’0″ Fight weight: 200+ lbs



Harley Age: 37 Height: 6’6″ Fight weight: 200+ lbs



iDubbbz vs. Alex Wassabi

iDubbbz Age: 32 Height: 6’1″ Fight weight: 168 lbs

