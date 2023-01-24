Creator Clash 2 releases stacked 12-bout fight card

After weeks of teasing the fight card, Creator Clash 2 has confirmed 12 bouts set for the next iteration of the influencer boxing event. Creator Clash 2 will take place on April 15 and will return to Tampa Bay, Florida in the Amalie Arena. Both virtual and in-person tickets are available for purchase on the event’s website.

Creator Clash is a charity boxing event spearheaded by popular creator-turned-boxer iDubbbz and Anisa Jomha. The first Creator Clash witnessed an unorthodox undercard featuring the likes of Michael Reeves, JustaMinx, I Did A Thing, and even event organizer iDubbbz. Though this was the first time all 18 influencers stepped into the ring, the event showcased the immense preparation the fighters underwent before their bouts.

Creator Clash 2 will feature eight returning fighters, while the majority participating in the event will be making their debut in the squared circle. Notably, the headlining fight will feature iDubbbz facing off against Alex Wassabi. Though Wassabi did not participate in the first Creator Clash, the accomplished influencer boxer defeated Deji in a previous event.

On the other side of the ring, iDubbbz will look for redemption from his previous loss against medical influencer Dr Mike. Though the event’s creator managed to last the entire five rounds, the bout was decisively won by Dr Mike.

Though iDubbbz’s return to the ring is undoubtedly among the most highly-anticipated matches of the event, Creator Clash 2 has returned with even more fights to line up the undercard. Here is the full list of bouts.

Jack Manifold vs. Dakota Olave

Abelina Sabrina vs. Jaelaray

Dad vs. AB (H3H3)

Leonhart vs. Crank Gameplays

Mika vs. Alanah Pearce

Arin Hanson vs. Jarvis Johnson

Myth vs. Hundar

Haley Sharpe vs. Marisha Ray

Froggy Fresh vs. Chris Ray Gun

I Did A Thing vs. Fitz

John Randall Hennigan vs. Harley (Epic Meal Time)

Alex Wassabi vs. iDubbbz

Fellow creators MoistCr1tikal, Esfand, and Wade Plemons will join the broadcast team for both pre-fight and live commentary while Amouranth, Markiplier, and JackSepticEye will also join the team. Creator Clash alumni Matt Watson is also labeled as the event’s national anthem performer.