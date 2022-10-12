Valkyrae accidentally turned TwitchCon into a YouTube vs. Twitch showdown, Sykkuno says

TwitchCon is all about celebrating Twitch streamers and culture, but that doesn’t mean YouTube stars can’t attend, especially ones that used to stream on the Amazon platform. Leslie “Fuslie” Fu, Sykkuno, and Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter were among those who attended.

And Twitch stars or not, they certainly carried a hefty helping of star power.

The magnitude of Valkyrae’s presence made Sykkuno feel bad for other streamers because she unintentionally drew a lot of attention away from their meet-and-greets.

Twitchcon day 2 I’m the mesh girl with the red lipstick! See ya soon! pic.twitter.com/7FiyG62cht — RAE (@Valkyrae) October 8, 2022

“Me, Rae, and Leslie basically all walked out… and all the other lines were like, ‘Oh my god! Is that Valkyrae?’” he said. “People abandoned their streamers line to get in line to meet Valkyrae.” Sykkuno said it was an awkward situation, and he was convinced other streamers, especially smaller ones, hated them for accidentally ruining their big moment.

“It was bad. I feel like other streamers just hated us,” he said. “They absolutely hated us.”

But, the YouTube star thinks it’s “kind of fair” because he imagined himself in their scenario had his streaming career taken a different trajectory and sympathized with how they might have felt.

“How bad would it feel, guys, if you’re like, this is my meet and greet. This is it. And you’ve got one hundred people lined up. And the second Rae walks out, everyone looks over and is like, ‘Oh! Well, I’m going to that line now.’ And they just ditched their streamers line to go to Rae’s line,” he said.

“It was just like, ‘Oh man. That feels bad. That feels kind of bad.’”

Hilariously, it wasn’t the only misadventure the YouTube trio had at the convention.

Sykkuno got kicked out after he tried to cut into Kkatamina’s meet-and-greet line. He told the security officer that he was her friend, but they didn’t believe him and told him to wait in line. It wasn’t long before people started recognizing who he was, which caused a crowd to amass that ended up blocking a thoroughfare.

The security officers ultimately decided to give him the boot.

Fortunately, he was able to enter again the following day again, and it was all smooth sailing. Turns out, it’s not easy being a YouTube superstar at a Twitch convention.