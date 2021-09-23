Valkyrae says YouTube is working on gifted members and a feature similar to Twitch Prime

Valkyrae, one of YouTube Gaming’s streaming superstars alongside DrLupo, TimTheTatMan, and DrDisrespect, revealed on her latest stream that the platform is developing new tools to catch up with Twitch, its biggest rival.

YouTube has rolled out features like clips and subscriber-only chats in 2021 as part of its growth in the streaming space. Now, it seems that the Google-owned platform is working on gifted subscribers and “some sort of” Prime membership, according to Valkyrae.

“We don’t have a Prime yet,” she said last night. “YouTube is working on gifted members and some sort of Prime that’s not a Prime.”

It’s unclear what YouTube is developing, but Twitch Prime is one of the Amazon-owned platform’s best features. When you sign up for Twitch Prime, not only do you earn a monthly subscription to use, but you also earn free games and loot for titles like GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2, League of Legends, and Genshin Impact.

It’s clear that YouTube wants to invest money in streaming, having started a “war” with Twitch recently, signing DrLupo and TimTheTatMan to stream exclusively on YouTube Gaming. Getting big names like those two are great, but the platform still needs some tweaks to offer a better experience for both streamers and viewers.

DrDisrespect criticized YouTube earlier this month, saying the platform is nowhere close to Twitch from a “functional standpoint”. Viewers and streamers will have to wait to see if YouTube Gaming can come up with more significant changes in the near future.