Dating isn’t easy at the best of times, but it can be more challenging when you’re a YouTube star like Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter. It presents some unique challenges, including one that makes her constantly delete dating apps.

The extroverted streamer opened up about her dating life during the first episode of Boomer vs. Zoomer on the 100 Thieves Cast YouTube channel and explained why she believes that’s the case.

“I have tried dating apps,” Valkyrae said.

“But,” the YouTuber continued, “I get too paranoid I’m going to get recognized, and that’s going to be why they’re trying to talk to me.” Unfortunately, it happens all the time.

Image via Valkyrae on Instagram

It’s a bummer when someone kicks off the conversation by saying, ‘Oh my god! Is that Valkyrae?’ because it means the interaction might not end up being as genuine. So, she avoids apps altogether.

That doesn’t mean the 100 Thieves co-owner has never had a positive experience with someone she met on an app. She met a “wonderful” man on one and had a “great” date with him.

However, it presented another issue: she was too busy to tee something up again. So, nothing came of it. And it’s reasonable to assume that’s happened other times, too.

Twitch star Imane “Pokimane” Anys has faced dating hardships tied to her stardom too, like fans being obsessed with her relationship status and demanding to know more. That’s another problem too.

But no matter how complicated the dating process can be for massive streamers like them, it hasn’t jaded Valkyrae’s attitude toward dating. It’s only changed how she approaches things.

“I would like to meet someone naturally that just doesn’t recognize me out in the streets,” she said. “I feel like my dating pool is kind of small compared to before.”

However, Valkyrae’s in no rush and enjoys being single.