Valkyrae and CouRage named newest co-owners of 100 Thieves

For most fans of 100 Thieves, Valkyrae and CouRage are known as two of the most popular creators on the organization’s content team. But they can now be officially known as co-owners of the team as well.

100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot announced today that both streamers have become a part of the team’s ownership group, joining big names like hip hop giant Drake, Scooter Braun, and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

Two of our creators @Valkyrae & @CouRageJD have been integral to our success as an organization these past few years. Today, we’re so thrilled to announce both of them as co-owners of 100 Thieves! #100Thieves pic.twitter.com/zViRHTYG02 — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) April 7, 2021

Valkyrae joined 100 Thieves as a streamer almost three years ago, while CouRage signed on as a content creator in 2019. He re-signed with the team last summer and they’ve both become two of the fastest-growing online personalities for the brand.

The two content creators made the switch to broadcast their streams on YouTube and have seen immense growth on almost every active platform they’re on. Valkyrae, for example, has 3.3 million subscribers on YouTube and is the No. 1 female streamer through 2021 so far, according to Stream Hatchet.

She was also featured in a recent music video with Machine Gun Kelly, standing in as Corpse Husband. Her Twitter has hit over 2.1 million followers and her Instagram has reached 3.1 million followers. Meanwhile, CouRage has 3.27 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 1.6 million followers on his Twitter.

In the announcement video, Valkyrae detailed the path she took to get to where she is in her career, going from working three jobs to now being a co-owner for one of the biggest names in the esports industry. Nadeshot also revealed that he had talked to CouRage back when he used to work with MLG and said he knew he wanted to work with him at 100 Thieves.