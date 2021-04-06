Valkyrae, Corpse, and Sykunno to participate in Among Us stream with Jimmy Fallon

There are also some other special guests.

Popular streamers Valkyrae, Corpse, and Sykkuno will be teaming up with talk show host Jimmy Fallon, as well as members of the Stranger Things cast, to stream Among Us.

In a post, Valkyrae announced the event would be held on Jimmy Fallon’s Twitch channel on April 6 at 5:45 pm CT.

Corpse, Sykkuno & I will be playing Among Us w/



Jimmy Fallon

The Roots- Questlove, Tariq Trotter, Kirk Douglas

Stranger Things- Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo



LIVE on Jimmy Fallon’s Twitch @ 3:45pm PST 4/6 tomorrow!



(Will be airing on TV in the future)https://t.co/5xp6gGZVyT — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) April 6, 2021

A full cast of players also includes members of The Roots, Fallon’s in-house band on the show, and Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things.

While the stream will be broadcast live on Fallon’s Twitch channel, it appears that at least some of the footage will be aired on TV at a later date. The collaboration comes just days after Among Us had its latest update, which brought new features and a whole new map.

Despite being released in 2018, Among Us hit its peak in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most popular crossovers happened when Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined a group of popular streamers to stream the game. This stream drew in over 400,000 viewers.

This isn’t the first time Fallon has collaborated with streamers. In the past, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon has hosted streaming personalities such as Ninja and Dr. Disrespect.