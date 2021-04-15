Tyler1 to host powerlifting competition on April 19

This will be the first time Tyler lifts on stream.

Tyler1 is set to take part in his most unique competition yet when he hosts the LolTyler1 Power Meet.

The powerlifting competition is set to be held on April 19 and will be streamed live on Tyler’s Twitch channel.

🏋️‍♂️Who's ready to lift!?🏋️‍♂️



Next week, two teams compete in a powerlifting competition to prove who's the best (and biggest) of the best. $10,000 is up for grabs in the @loltyler1 Power Meet, powered by @TwitchRivals!



Tune in Monday, April 19, @ 12PM PDT: https://t.co/szoEKfGdpe pic.twitter.com/MGTGH1Vjle — T1 (@T1) April 13, 2021

According to Tyler, this will be the first time he lifts weights live on stream, an act that has been requested for a long time by his viewers.

Alongside Tyler, the other nine competitors will be other content creators making up two teams, including Bajheera, Wardell, BenRice_PLG, Sonii, MartinMonsters, AverageJoes_OC, TominationTime, Eatitpal_, and Macaiyla.

According to a Twitter response, Bajheera will be the team captain opposing Tyler.

During the event, the two teams will compete for the chance to take home part of the $10,000 prize pool.

Tyler shared in a recent stream that the categories in the event will include bench-pressing, deadlifts, squats, and bodyweight pull-ups and push-ups.

To catch all the action, make sure to tune in to Tyler1’s Twitch stream from 2pm CT on Monday, April 19.